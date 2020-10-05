Will there be a season two of Netflix's Emily in Paris?

Will there be an Emily in Paris season two? Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris season two release date: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

Emily in Paris is the latest Netflix show to have us hooked, and we may or may not have binged every episode already.

The 10-part series tells the story of Emily, who moves to Paris from Chicago after landing her dream job at a marketing company.

She is hired to bring an "American perspective" to the firm, and ends up making new friends, finding love interests, all while trying to impress her employers.

Lily Collins stars in Emily in Paris on Netflix. Picture: Emily in Paris/Netflix

There hasn't been any official confirmation from Netflix on whether Emily in Paris will be renewed for a second season.

However, the show's creator Darren Star recently spoke about the possibility for a second series, telling Vanity Fair: "In season 2, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in.

"She'll be more of a resident of the city.

"She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there.

"We have a great world of characters that we’ve established.

"I’d like to explore so much more of the supporting cast, like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily’s boss.

"I think we’ve just scratched the surface of who she is and what makes her tick."

"I certainly have a lot of thoughts about where I’d like to see things going, and I know that there’s a lot of story to telI don’t believe, as an American, you’re ever at home in Paris.

"In terms of a second season, there are certainly a lot of roads to follow."

Star Lily Collins also spoke about the possibility of a second season, adding: "I would love nothing more than to be able to go back to Paris and do [a new season]."

"There were so many situations that we were like: 'Okay, write that down. That’s going to happen in season two.'

"Also, there were many experiences where we were like: ‘Does Emily go abroad? Do you think Emily takes the Eurostar and hops out and goes to Belgium or she goes to London?'

"That would be so much fun...I’m like: ‘Darren [Star], there are so many opportunities to just travel internationally when you’re here.'"

And speaking about getting into character for Emily, Lily added: "I didn't want to model her specifically on one person but more the attributes and characteristics of the women that I surround myself with, who I love, and make her kind of an amalgamation of all of those women. I’m very much a product of the people I surround myself with sometimes. . .I wanted every young woman to be able to look at Emily and go, ‘Oh, there’s a part of me in her." And so, I didn't want to model her specifically on one person."

Is there a trailer for Emily in Paris?

You can watch the official trailer below:

