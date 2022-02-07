Chloe cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

7 February 2022, 13:57

The full cast list for Chloe revealed
The full cast list for Chloe revealed. Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast of BBC's Chloe and what else have they been in?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

BBC viewers are already hooked on brand new drama Chloe.

The six-part series follows Becky Green, who lives her life through social media in order to distract from her own problems.

But when someone who she follows dies unexpectedly, Becky is determined to find out exactly what happened to her.

So, who stars in Chloe and how do you recognise her?

Chloe is airing on BBC
Chloe is airing on BBC. Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast of BBC’s Chloe?

Erin Doherty plays Becky Green

Erin Doherty plays Becky Green in Chloe
Erin Doherty plays Becky Green in Chloe. Picture: BBC

Erin Doherty is playing the main role of Becky, but has starred in many TV shows beforehand.

The Crown fans will recognise Erin for playing Princess Anne in the Netflix hit, while she has also had roles in Call The Midwife and 2018 series Les Misérables.

Billy Howle plays Elliot Fairbourne

Billy Howle plays Elliot Fairbourne in Chloe
Billy Howle plays Elliot Fairbourne in Chloe. Picture: BBC

Chloe's husband is played by Billy Howle, who’s marriage wasn’t everything it seemed.

Before landing his role in the BBC drama, Billy starred in the series MotherFatherSon, as well as films Dunkirk and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Livia Fulton

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Livia Fulton in Chloe
Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Livia Fulton in Chloe. Picture: BBC

Livia Fulton is Chloe’s good friend and is played by Pippa Bennett-Warner.

Actress Pippa has been in a long list of TV shows including Holby City, Harlots, Doctor Who, The Smoke, MotherFatherSon, and Roadkill.

Poppy Gilbert plays Chloe

Poppy Gilbert plays Chloe in Chloe
Poppy Gilbert plays Chloe in Chloe. Picture: BBC

The role of Chloe - who the drama centres around - is played by Poppy Gilbert.

Poppy has previously starred in Call the Midwife, as well as Netflix's Stay Close and Leonardo.

Lisa Palfrey plays Pam Green

Lisa Palfrey plays Pam Green in Chloe
Lisa Palfrey plays Pam Green in Chloe. Picture: BBC

Lisa Palfrey plays Becky's mum Pam who has dementia.

As a seasoned actress, she has starred in a long list of TV shows including Netflix’s Sex Education and Sky One series COBRA.

The star also starred in Line of Duty, The Bill and Casualty.

Brandon Micheal Hall plays Josh

Brandon Micheal Hall plays Josh in Chloe
Brandon Micheal Hall plays Josh in Chloe. Picture: BBC

Becky's friend Josh is played by Brandon Micheal Hall after previously starring in Search Party, The Mayor, God Friended Me and Search Party.

Jack Farthing plays Richard

Jack Farthing plays Richard in Chloe
Jack Farthing plays Richard in Chloe. Picture: BBC

Jack Farthing is playing Richard, but has previously starred in show such as Poldark, Cilla and The ABC Murders.

He also recently starred in the 2021 film Spencer, about Princess Diana.

Akshay Khanna plays Anish

Akshay Khanna plays Anish in Chloe
Akshay Khanna plays Anish in Chloe. Picture: BBC

Playing Anish in Chloe, Akshay Khanna is known for his roles in Grantchester and Grace.

Who else is in the cast of Chloe?

  • Orlando James plays Callum
  • Alexander Eliot plays Phil Fulton
  • Eloise Thomas plays Young Becky
  • Phoebe Nicholls plays Tiggy
  • Natasha Atherton plays Tara

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is starring in ITV's No Return

No Return cast: How old is Louis Ashbourne Serkis and who are his famous parents?
Chloe is airing throughout February

Chloe episode guide: How many episodes are there of the BBC drama and when is it next on?
Aled Jones reveals secrets from the Masked Singer

Aled Jones shares secrets from the Masked Singer after Traffic Cone reveal
Here's where BBC's Chloe was filmed

Where is Chloe filmed? Locations around Bristol revealed

Andrew Burt starred in Emmerdale

Why did Andrew Burt leave Emmerdale?

Trending on Heart

Kirstie Allsopp said it 'enrages' her when people say they can't afford to buy a house

Kirstie Allsopp says youngsters can afford a house if they give up Netflix, coffee and the gym

Celebrities

All of these pink wines are perfect for a February 14th toast

Valentine's Day 2022: Boozy gifts and bottles of fizz for gifting and cocktail ideas

Lifestyle

Does this mean Charlotte Church is The Masked Singer's Mushroom?

Masked Singer viewers convinced Charlotte Church is mushroom after unearthing old video
Jason Donovan has spoken out about Neighbours' axing

Jason Donovan makes Neighbours plea as soap is axed after 40 years
Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Holly Willoughby is wearing a polkadot green dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green polkadot dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Connor Ball hurt himself live on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice horror as Connor Ball suffers shock accident live on TV

Dancing On Ice 2022

See the full cast of No Return including Sheridan Smith

Cast of No Return: Who is in the ITV drama with Sheridan Smith and where have you seen them before?
Emma Bunton Say You'll Be There dress

Emma Bunton finds iconic Say You'll Be There dress during clear out
Phillip Schofield has been replaced on This Morning this week

Why isn't Philip Schofield on Dancing On Ice?

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Lifestyle

How many episodes of All Of Us Are Dead are there?

How many episodes of All Of Us Are Dead are there on Netflix?
All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?

Get to know Lee Yoo-Mi

Who is Lee Yoo-Mi? Get to know the Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead star

Celebrities

Who lives and dies in All Of Us Are Dead?

All Of Us Are Dead ending: who survives in the zombie Netflix show?