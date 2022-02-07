Chloe cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

The full cast list for Chloe revealed.

Who is in the cast of BBC's Chloe and what else have they been in?

BBC viewers are already hooked on brand new drama Chloe.

The six-part series follows Becky Green, who lives her life through social media in order to distract from her own problems.

But when someone who she follows dies unexpectedly, Becky is determined to find out exactly what happened to her.

So, who stars in Chloe and how do you recognise her?

Chloe is airing on BBC.

Who is in the cast of BBC’s Chloe?

Erin Doherty plays Becky Green

Erin Doherty plays Becky Green in Chloe.

Erin Doherty is playing the main role of Becky, but has starred in many TV shows beforehand.

The Crown fans will recognise Erin for playing Princess Anne in the Netflix hit, while she has also had roles in Call The Midwife and 2018 series Les Misérables.

Billy Howle plays Elliot Fairbourne

Billy Howle plays Elliot Fairbourne in Chloe.

Chloe's husband is played by Billy Howle, who’s marriage wasn’t everything it seemed.

Before landing his role in the BBC drama, Billy starred in the series MotherFatherSon, as well as films Dunkirk and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Livia Fulton

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Livia Fulton in Chloe.

Livia Fulton is Chloe’s good friend and is played by Pippa Bennett-Warner.

Actress Pippa has been in a long list of TV shows including Holby City, Harlots, Doctor Who, The Smoke, MotherFatherSon, and Roadkill.

Poppy Gilbert plays Chloe

Poppy Gilbert plays Chloe in Chloe.

The role of Chloe - who the drama centres around - is played by Poppy Gilbert.

Poppy has previously starred in Call the Midwife, as well as Netflix's Stay Close and Leonardo.

Lisa Palfrey plays Pam Green

Lisa Palfrey plays Pam Green in Chloe.

Lisa Palfrey plays Becky's mum Pam who has dementia.

As a seasoned actress, she has starred in a long list of TV shows including Netflix’s Sex Education and Sky One series COBRA.

The star also starred in Line of Duty, The Bill and Casualty.

Brandon Micheal Hall plays Josh

Brandon Micheal Hall plays Josh in Chloe.

Becky's friend Josh is played by Brandon Micheal Hall after previously starring in Search Party, The Mayor, God Friended Me and Search Party.

Jack Farthing plays Richard

Jack Farthing plays Richard in Chloe.

Jack Farthing is playing Richard, but has previously starred in show such as Poldark, Cilla and The ABC Murders.

He also recently starred in the 2021 film Spencer, about Princess Diana.

Akshay Khanna plays Anish

Akshay Khanna plays Anish in Chloe.

Playing Anish in Chloe, Akshay Khanna is known for his roles in Grantchester and Grace.

Who else is in the cast of Chloe?