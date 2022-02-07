Cast of No Return: Who is in the ITV drama with Sheridan Smith and where have you seen them before?

See the full cast of No Return including Sheridan Smith. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of No Return and what do we know about them? Find out everything about the new ITV drama...

If you’re looking for a brand new drama to get stuck into, ITV has got you covered with No Return.

The series follows couple Kathy and Martin Powell as they head off on a luxury holiday to Turkey with their two children.

But when son Noah gets himself in some serious trouble, the whole family is left desperately fighting for his freedom.

As well as a gripping storyline, No Return also has a star studded cast featuring Sheridan Smith and Michael Jibson.

See the full cast of No Return below:

Sheridan Smith plays Kathy Powell

Sheridan Smith plays Kathy Powell in No Return. Picture: ITV

Sheridan Smith, 40, is playing the lead character Kathy in No Return.

TV fans will obviously know her for roles in The Royle Family, Gavin & Stacey and Doctor Who.

The mum-of-one also has a successful theatre career and has appeared in West End musicals such as Legally Blonde, Funny Girl and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Michael Jibson plays Martin Powell

Michael Jibson plays Martin Powell in No Return. Picture: ITV

Sheridan's onscreen husband Martin is played by actor Michael Jibson.

Michael, 40, has had a lengthy career starring in huge Hollywood films including Les Miserables, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 1917 and The Riot Club.

With an impressive CV of theatre work as well, the star won an Olivier Award in 2018 for his role as King George III in the Original London cast of Hamilton

His other credits include playing Tecwen Whittock in ITV drama Quiz, DS Stuart Reeves in the 2020 miniseries Honour and Cary Hemings in Cobra.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Noah Powell

Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Noah Powell in No Return. Picture: ITV

Son Noah is played by 17-year-old Louis Ashbourne Serkis.

Louis has already had roles in films such as The Kid Who Would Be King and Alice Through The Looking Glass.

The young star is also born into showbiz as his mum is The Bill actress Lorraine Ashbourne and his dad is Lord Of The Ring star Andy Serkis.

Lily Sutcliffe plays Jessica Powell

Lily Sutcliffe plays Jessica Powell in No Return. Picture: ITV

Jessica is Noah's younger sister who is also caught up in the drama when her brother gets himself into trouble.

The character is played by Lily Sutcliffe who will be starring in her first ever TV role.

Jodie Campbell as Rosie

Mysterious holidaymaker Rosie is staying at the same hotel as Noah and invites him to a beach party, which ultimately leads to devastation for the family.

Rosie is played by Jodie Campbell who previously played Ali Pike in Bulletproof from 2018 to 2021.

Siân Brooke plays Megan McGee

Siân Brooke plays Megan McGee in No Return. Picture: ITV

Kathy’s sister Megan is being played by Siån Brooke.

TV fans might recognise Sian for portraying Eurus Holmes in Sherlock back in 2017.

This also isn’t the first time she’s worked alongside Sheridan Smith, as the pair both starred in the BBC miniseries The Moorside, based on the kidnapping of Shannon Matthews.

Sian’s other credits include A Touch of Frost, Hotel Babylon, Foyle's War, and The Fixer.

David Mumeni plays Steve McGee

David Mumeni plays Steve McGee in No Return. Picture: ITV

Before starring in No Return, David’s television credits include Channel 4 series Stath Let's Flats and Dead Pixel.

He also played a part in the films Last Christmas, Killer Weekend, The Inbetweeners Movie and Lost In London.

Jack Chorley plays Fred McGee

Jack Chorley plays Fred McGee in No Return. Picture: ITV

No Return looks to be one of Jack Chorley’s first acting roles, where he is starring as Fred McGee.

Fred is seven-years-old and has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Philip Arditti plays Rico Karvalci

Philip Arditti plays Rico Karvalci in No Return. Picture: ITV

Aside from playing Rico, Philip Arditti is also credited for playing Uday Hussein in the four episode House of Saddam television docudrama.

The actor has also starred in the film Red 2, a sequel to 2010's Red was part of a group which founded the Arcola Theatre in London.

Murat Seven plays Ismail

Murat Seven plays Ismail in No Return. Picture: ITV

Before his role in No Return, Murat Seven, 42, starred in The Ottoman Lieutenant, Love Me and Caraba.

Rufus Hound plays Al Milner

Rufus Hound plays Al Milner in No Return. Picture: Alamy

TV fans will know Rufus Hound - or Robert James Blair Simpson - as a comedian and TV presenter.

As well as appearing on many panel shows and taking his comedy on tour, Rufus appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! In 2017 and the thirteenth series of Dancing on Ice.

Unfortunately they were forced to withdraw from the competition in week 4 after Hound tested positive for COVID-19.

Last year, Rufus also appeared in four episodes of the BBC soap opera Doctors as Keith ‘Starbuck’ Dursley.

Cosh Omar as Judge Ersoy

Cosh Omar has had a successful career as an actor and playwright, with his most notable plays including The Battle of Green Lanes and The Great Extension.

He has also appeared in several TV shows including The Bill, Bleak House, EastEnders and Spooks.