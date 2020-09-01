When did Sheridan Smith give birth and what is her baby's name?

Sheridan Smith gave birth in May. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What is Sheridan Smith baby's name? And how long ago did she give birth? Here's what we know...

It’s been a huge few years for Sheridan Smith, after she got engaged to fiancé Jamie Horn and gave birth to their first child together.

And now the 39-year-old is the star of her very own documentary series ‘Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum’ where she details her pregnancy and mental health struggles.

But when did Sheridan Smith give birth? And what did she call her baby? Find out everything…

When did Sheridan Smith give birth?

Sheridan Smith gave birth on May 9, 2020.

She revealed the news with a sweet photo on Instagram, as she wrote: "Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love 💙"

What is Sheridan Smith’s baby name?

Sheridan and Jamie, 30, named their son Billy.

Two months after welcoming the tot, Sheridan confirmed the name in an Instagram picture of a cake with a sleeping baby and ‘Billy’ written on it in icing.

Explaining that the cake had been given to her by colleagues, Sheridan wrote: "Beautiful cake yesterday made for the little man by lovely Cat and @britruevis at @truevisiontv headquarters.

"We finished our documentary for @itv, can’t wait for you guys to see it! Been an emotional rollercoaster but worth every second!"

This comes after Sheridan confirmed she was expecting a baby in October 2019 while talking to audience members on a cruise ship.

The Cleaning Up actress said: "I've got a baby on board."

She first sparked pregnancy rumours when she told fans she was suffering from "morning sickness".

Alongside an Instagram picture, she wrote: "About to set sail for 4 days, wish me luck with my morning sickness."

