Sheridan Smith leaves viewers in tears as she remembers brother’s tragic death in ‘brave’ documentary

Sheridan Smith opened up about her childhood and mental health battles in ITV's Becoming Mum.

Sheridan Smith has been praised by viewers after opening up about her childhood in a new documentary.

ITV's Becoming Mum sees the actress open up her life to fans in the four months up to the birth of her son Billy in May.

But during one emotional scene, 39-year-old Sheridan had to ask producers to stop filming when she broke down over the death of her older brother when she was just eight-years-old.

Opening up about her family’s loss, she said: “It was all perfect until my brother Julian got unwell.

Sheridan Smith opened up about her brother's death. Picture: ITV

"He was diagnosed with cancer and spent a couple of years on the couch unwell. I’d do little performances for him.

Read More: Sheridan Smith’s fiancé Jamie Horn praises star amid ‘devastating’ anxiety battle

"He’d encourage me to sing and dance for him and I’d massage his feet."

She then had to take a break when she remembered the night he passed away and "all the screaming", but is not sure exactly what happened.

And after watching the heartbreaking moment, ITV viewers were quick to commend the Gavin and Stacey star for being so honest.

One person Tweeted: “Absolutely love Sheridan Smith. Have always admired her. An incredible talent and down-to-earth kind person. I think she has been so brave to share her mental health struggles on #becomingmum - total respect! This will help start more positive conversations.”

Another said: “Just simply beautiful and brave! Had me in tears @Sheridansmith1 #sheridansmith.”

A third added: “Watching @Sheridansmith1 in her documentary called #becomingmum and I'm in awe at how open and brave she is. amazing programme!”

Just simply beautiful and brave! Had me in tears ❤ @Sheridansmith1 #sheridansmith:becomingmum — Emma Fergusson (@Emma371980) September 1, 2020

Elsewhere in the documentary, Sheridan and her fiancé Jamie Horn were seen attending scans and pre-natal classes and preparing for their baby son's arrival.

The documentary ended with the couple caring for their first born after he arrived in May, with Sheridan revealing he "completes her".

Now Read: Who is Sheridan Smith’s partner Jamie Horn and how did they meet?