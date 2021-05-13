Who is Coronation Street actress Kel Allen?

Kel Allen plays Kelly Neelan's mum Laura in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/Twitter/ITV

Who plays Laura Neelan in Coronation Street and what do we know about Kel Allen?

Coronation Street star Kel Allen has returned to the ITV soap as Kelly Neelan's mum Laura.

Ahead of her comeback, Kel took to Twitter to let her followers know there is a load of drama on the way.

She wrote: “SHE’S BACK!!!!!! Hurricane Laura is finally back on the cobbles causing Neelan chaos @itvcorrie.

“Oh it’s so good to be back! Just popped into the cabin for a couple of stamps & this week’s.”

Fans couldn't wait to comment, with one writing: "Great to see you back," while a second added: "you were amazing! laura has a very witty side. I love her!"

Kel Allen is back in Coronation Street as Laura Neelan. Picture: ITV

But who is actress Kel Allen and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

Read More: Who is Corey Brent's dad Stefan in Coronation Street?

Who plays Kelly Neelan’s mum Laura in Coronation Street?

Kel Allen plays the role of Laura Neelan who is the widow of ruthless loan shark Rick Neelan and mum of Kelly.

After she was last seen in July 2020, Laura is back in Weatherfield as part of a major new storyline involving her daughter Kelly (Millie Gibson).

Kelly has been charged with the murder of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni), after the real perpetrator Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) made a statement to the police implicating her.

What else has Kel Allen been in?

This isn’t the first time Kel has appeared on Corrie, and she actually portrayed a guest part of Lulu Lockett back in 2018.

Lulu was the manager of Tassels, a strip club where Bethany Platt briefly worked.

Opening up about bagging two roles on the ITV soap in the past few years, Kelly told Digital Spy: "I went to audition for the show's casting director Gennie Radcliffe.

“Obviously she'd already cast me as Lulu Lockett. She's a brilliant casting director – she never forgets faces and she never forgets talent. If she thinks you're right for something, no matter how far down the line, she'd always bring you in.”

In 2017, Kel also played Tiffany in Emmerdale and has also starred in the Sci-Fi film Blank.

Now Read: Who did Tracy Brabin play in Coronation Street?