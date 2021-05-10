Who did Tracy Brabin play in Coronation Street?

Tracy Brabin has been elected as the first mayor of West Yorkshire after securing 310,923 votes.

But before her career in politics, she was known as an actress and actually had a role in Coronation Street.

So, who did Tracy play in Corrie and why did she leave? Here’s what we know..

Who did Tracy Brabin play in Coronation Street?

Tracy Brabin, 58, joined Coronation Street in 1994 where she played Tricia Armstrong.

She arrived on the Cobbles when her son Jamie was suspected of shoplifting at Bettabuy, then owned by Curly Watts.

After moving to the Street permanently in 1995, Tricia lived in number 1, owned by Mike Baldwin.

Her biggest storylines included going to prison for a week for not paying her TV licence.

She fell pregnant with her son Brad after a one-night stand with Jack Duckworth and he was later born in the Rovers Return.

Tricia then went on to meet decorator Ray, and she then decided to leave Corrie in 1997 to start a new life.

What else has Tracy Brabin been in?

Tracy Brabin’s soap career didn’t end after her stint in Coronation Street and she went on to play Roxy in Eastenders.

She has also had roles in Casualty, Emmerdale, Holby City and Doctors.

The MP also starred in The Ghost Hunter as Mrs Oliver, Love + Hate as Gaynor, in an episode of Midsomer Murders and played Lyndsey Bernstein in Law & Order: UK

As well as that, she appeared in a series of adverts for Sainsbury's in 2008 playing ‘Sarah’, a mother-of-two.

