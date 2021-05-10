Who did Tracy Brabin play in Coronation Street?

10 May 2021, 09:37

Tracy Brabin played Tricia in Coronation Street
Tracy Brabin played Tricia in Coronation Street. Picture: Shutterstock

What role did Tracy Brabin play in Coronation Street?

Tracy Brabin has been elected as the first mayor of West Yorkshire after securing 310,923 votes.

But before her career in politics, she was known as an actress and actually had a role in Coronation Street.

So, who did Tracy play in Corrie and why did she leave? Here’s what we know..

Who did Tracy Brabin play in Coronation Street?

Tracy Brabin, 58, joined Coronation Street in 1994 where she played Tricia Armstrong.

Tracy Brabin played Tricia in Coronation Street
Tracy Brabin played Tricia in Coronation Street. Picture: Shutterstock

She arrived on the Cobbles when her son Jamie was suspected of shoplifting at Bettabuy, then owned by Curly Watts.

Read More: Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent gives birth to second child as she shares first photo

After moving to the Street permanently in 1995, Tricia lived in number 1, owned by Mike Baldwin.

Her biggest storylines included going to prison for a week for not paying her TV licence.

She fell pregnant with her son Brad after a one-night stand with Jack Duckworth and he was later born in the Rovers Return.

Tricia then went on to meet decorator Ray, and she then decided to leave Corrie in 1997 to start a new life.

What else has Tracy Brabin been in?

Tracy Brabin’s soap career didn’t end after her stint in Coronation Street and she went on to play Roxy in Eastenders.

She has also had roles in Casualty, Emmerdale, Holby City and Doctors.

The MP also starred in The Ghost Hunter as Mrs Oliver, Love + Hate as Gaynor, in an episode of Midsomer Murders and played Lyndsey Bernstein in Law & Order: UK

As well as that, she appeared in a series of adverts for Sainsbury's in 2008 playing ‘Sarah’, a mother-of-two.

Now Read: Inside Coronation Street actress Jane Danson's marriage to former co-star Robert Beck

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Brooke Vincent has given birth to her second baby

Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent gives birth to second child as she shares first photo

Celebrities

Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas were attacked in Coronation Street

Are Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas leaving Coronation Street?

Jane Danson is married to Robert Beck

Inside Coronation Street actress Jane Danson's marriage to former co-star Robert Beck
Catherine Tyldesley starred in Coronation Street

Who did Catherine Tyldesley play in Coronation Street?

Ian Puleston-Davies starred in Coronation Street

Viewpoint cast: Who is Ian Puleston-Davies and who did he play in Coronation Street?

Trending on Heart

Is your pooch in need of some serious training?

Channel 5 on the hunt for naughty dogs to star in new series 'Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly'

Lifestyle

When will cinemas reopen in England?

When do cinemas reopen in England?

Lifestyle

SAS Who Dares Wins was filmed in Scotland

Where was SAS Who Dares Wins filmed?

What will the new wedding rules be next week?

What will the new rules for weddings be on May 17?

Lifestyle

Perrie Edwards announces she is pregnant with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards announces she is pregnant with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Celebrities

Perrie Edwards has announced her pregnancy

Perrie Edwards pregnant: When is the Little Mix singer due and when did she announce the baby news?

Celebrities