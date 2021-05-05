Inside Coronation Street actress Jane Danson's marriage to former co-star Robert Beck

Jane Danson is married to Robert Beck. Picture: Instagram

Who is Jane Danson's husband and how long have they been married?

Coronation Street fans have come to know and love Jane Danson as Leanne Battersby.

The actress joined the soap 20 years ago and has been part of some huge storylines over the years.

But while her character Leanne hasn’t exactly had an easy road to romance, Jane has actually been with her husband for over two decades.

So, who is Jane’s husband and do they have children?

Who is Jane Danson’s husband Robert Beck?

Jane’s husband Robert Beck is also an actor and starred in Coronation Street back in 2008.

Jane Danson and her husband Robert Beck met in 1999. Picture: PA Images

They met in 1999 at the first ever British Soap Awards ceremony, with Robert previously revealing to OK! magazine: “I was in Emmerdale at the time. Jane came over and introduced herself.”

Read More: Inside Jonny McPherson’s life away from Emmerdale with co-star girlfriend Natalie J Robb

Jane added: “I’m not the world’s most confident person but I’d had a crush on Rob since I was 15, so I thought, I have to speak to him, it’s fate.

“Rob’s absolutely my best friend in the world. We’ve only had about two rows in twenty years.

“I’m not saying we don’t get on each other’s nerves sometimes but we’re a strong team and we’ve always allowed each other to be individuals.”

After their friendship turned into a relationship, the couple tied the knot in December 2005 at the Gibbon Bridge Hotel in Lancashire.

Robert is also an actor who played Peter Harrison in Brookside in 1991, as well as Gavin Ferris in Emmerdale in 1999.

From 2008 to 2009 he also played Jimmy Dockerson in Coronation Street, while his other credits include The Bill, Hollyoaks, Doctors, Casualty and Waterloo Road

How many children does Jane Danson have?

Jane and Robert have two sons - Harry Alexander Jack, 14, and Sam Alfie Robert, 12.

Jane was pregnant with her third child but in December 2018, but previously opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

She told OK! magazine: “Sadly we lost our third child a few years ago – I found out I’d miscarried at the three-month scan

“It was heartbreaking and it took us a long time to get over it – I don’t think you ever do.

“There will always be that sadness there and there’ll always be that desire, but we’re getting older now and the boys are growing up. Sometimes you just have to appreciate what you have.”

Now Read: 8 Emmerdale real life couples who are together off-screen