Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent gives birth to second child as she shares first photo

Brooke Vincent has given birth to her second baby. Picture: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Brooke Vincent who has become a mum of two.

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has revealed she’s given birth to her second child with boyfriend Kean Bryan.

The 28-year-old - who plays Sophie Webster in the ITV soap - shared the exciting news on Instagram, while also confirming his name.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her little one’s feet, she said: “On the morning of Tuesday 4th May at 8.14am; the exact same time as his big brother .. our little boy came into the world.

“Monroe S J Bryan you’ve added so much love & happiness to our little family! ‘Me, your daddy & big brother are all besotted with you.”

Friends and family couldn’t wait to send their congratulations, with Corrie sister Helen Flanagan writing: “Charlie can’t wait to meet you Monroe xxx.”

Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson wrote: “Congratulations xx,” while Joe Thompson added: “Congratulations guys @kean8 💙❤️”.

Brooke and Kean are already parents to Mexx, who was born in October 2019.

The couple started dating in 2016 and moved in together two years later.

Former Dancing on Ice star Brooke revealed she was pregnant with their second baby back in November.

Brooke Vincent and Kean Bryan have been together since 2016. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with OK! magazine, she said at the time: "I'm quite chilled about it. I'm really lucky with Mexx, because he's a good baby.

"But I just think to myself, 'You don’t have any other option!' So if he's up all night crying, I can't give him to anyone, so I have to just deal with it.

"It's a perk having them together and growing together – that's what I really wanted."

Brooke is still on maternity leave, and recently admitted she doesn’t know when she will go back to the cobbles.

She said last year: "I'm not too sure [when I'll be back] yet, as I didn't take typical maternity.

"I've been on Corrie since I was 11 so it's nice to have some time to be with my new baby and in our new home before going back.

"Hopefully not too long though."

