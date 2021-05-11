Who is Corey Brent's dad Stefan in Coronation Street?

Paul Opacic plays Stefan Brent in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Who plays Stefan Brent in Coronation Street and what do we know about Paul Opacic?

A new face appeared in Coronation Street this Spring in the form of Corey’s dad Stefan Brent.

But fans were distracted when he first turned up in Weatherfield, with many convinced they recognised Stefan’s face from somewhere.

“Corey's Dad looks familiar? #Corrie,” said one fan on Twitter, while another wrote: "I'm sure that guy was in Emmerdale years ago #Corrie.”

A third added: "#corrie who’s this chap playing Coreys dad he looks familiar, anybody know."

Paul Opacic also starred in Emmerdale and Hollyoaks. Picture: ITV

So who is Corey’s dad in Coronation Street and who plays him?

Who plays Corey’s dad in Coronation Street?

Stefan is played by actor Paul Opacic, who has had his fair share of TV roles in the past.

Between 1996 and 1999, Paul played Steve Marchant in Emmerdale, who was the second husband of Kim Tate.

He left the Dales when Kim took all his money and framed him for her crimes, and he was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Hollyoaks fans will also remember him for playing Carl Costello between 2010 and 2013, and then again in 2018.

The ex-premiership footballer was murdered by serial killer Breda McQueen for being a ‘sinners’ and ‘dead beat dad’.

Many viewers were quick to notice where they’d seen Paul before, with one saying: “Omg Carl from Hollyoaks playing Corey's dad! #corrie”.

Another said: “The one who played Carl Costello on #Hollyoaks cast as Corey's dad in #Corrie makes sense! He has a major smug face. great actor though cos he makes you hate him so easily!”

Actor Paul also starred in shows such as Only Fools and Horses, Doctors, Heartbeat, Bad Girls, Holby City, The Bill and Waterloo Road.

