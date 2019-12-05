Coronation Street fans baffled by ‘empty’ church amid Michelle and Robert’s wedding drama

By Naomi Bartram

As Michelle and Robert’s love story came to a dramatic climax last night, fans were distracted by the seemingly ‘empty’ wedding ceremony.

Coronation Street’s Michelle Connor has been planning the perfect revenge on cheating boyfriend Robert Preston for weeks.

And things finally reached an exciting end last night when Michelle (Kym Marsh) began reciting messages from Robert’s (Tristan Gemmill) secret girlfriend Vicky while stood at the altar.

Instead of reading out heartfelt vows, she decided to get up all the texts the pair had been sending each other over the last few months.

But while the wedding guests began squirming, viewers at home noticed half the seats were empty, with only a few members of their friends and family making it.

Fans noticed the church was empty. Picture: ITV

“This is the deadest wedding I’ve ever seen. So many empty seats,” said one person, while another wrote: "Pretty sparsely attended wedding. Who are the randoms?"

A third added: “There’s like 12 people there rush wedding and that #coronationstreet,” and a fourth wrote: “Is it my maths or is there just a handful in church for the wedding? #CoronationStreet Almost as many viewing.”

Meanwhile, Michelle well and truly got her own back when she humiliated her ex on, what was supposed to be, the best day of their lives.

She started: "When you touch me I shiver, the first time we made love I just knew I was a goner.

"Now I'm carrying your baby I just know it's meant to be."

Carla then passed over her phone and she continued to read out the messages from Vicky.

She said: "Why cant you tell Michelle about us, we've been together for months, the stupid cow, I want us to be a family you me and Tyler."

Michelle humiliated her ex in front of their friends and family. Picture: ITV

Tearing up, Michelle then turned to the church and said: "These are messages from Robert's lover Vicky, no his fiancé, she also happens to be seven months pregnant with his kid."

Speaking at a Coronation Street press event this week, actress Kym said she was ‘over the moon’ to have got revenge.

"It was brilliant and what he deserved!,” she said.

“Robert had been hiding stuff from her for a long time. It's not the first time he's lied to her, and I think this was the last straw for her."