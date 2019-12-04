Coronation Street spoilers: Shock Christmas Day shootout set to leave at least one resident dead

Coronation Street producer Ian Macleod has teased a huge shootout. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Things are set to take a dramatic turn on the Corrie cobbles this year…

If there’s one thing we know about Coronation Street, it’s that the Christmas episode is one of the highlights of the year.

But while we can usually expect warmth and kisses under the mistletoe for the ITV soap, now producer Iain Macleod has teased 2019 is set to be one of the most sinister yet.

In fact, at least one main character dead as a Winter Wonderland fairground attraction becomes the scene of a dramatic armed siege.

With Derek Millington back to get revenge on Gary Windass, he manages to get his hands on an antique rifle left by Fiz in Gary’s furniture shop.

Tension between Gary and Derek will come to a dramatic climax. Picture: ITV

After going on a rampage through the village, Derek chases Gary out onto the cobbles and the pair end up battling it out on the top of the Helter Skelter at the funfair, with fatal consequences.

Teasing details of the shock episode, Iain said: “We’ve always done cosy Christmas’, but this year I thought let’s go for something really big, there’s a tonne of really high octane stuff in there.”

Iain went on to tell us: “Even though I know exactly what’s happening, I was still sitting on the edge of my seat because I forget what’s going to happen. It’s really great. Most importantly, it’s the culmination of really big stories.”

When asked about killing off a character, Iain said “there will be a death” which isn’t usually commonplace in a Corrie Christmas special.

He said: “Killing any character is a tough decision, I’m always fully conscious these aren't just characters, there's an actor who plays that part.

“Before you drop the guillotine, you think long and hard because it has real life consequences for people, but ultimately actors understand you want to tell the best story possible and I think the outcomes of the Christmas episodes are the right outcomes in the stories they occur.”

While ITV bosses are refusing to give away any details on who will die, it was recently reported that Robert Preston will be shot – as will another character.