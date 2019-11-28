Coronation Street fans spot epic blunder in Dev’s shop amid Jade Rowan bombshell

By Naomi Bartram

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the milk bottles for sale in Dev Alahan's shop were completely empty.

Coronation Street fans don’t miss a trick, and those eagle-eyed viewers were at it again on Wednesday night as they noticed another gaffe.

The scene started with Jade Rowan going into Dev’s corner shop to pick up some bread with Fiz Stape’s daughter, Hope.

They were then greeted by Evelyn Plummer who’s looking after things while Dev is away.

But while things got tense between Jade and Evelyn, fans were distracted by the empty bottles of milk in the background.

Coronation Street fans noticed empty milk bottles in Dev's shop. Picture: ITV

If you look closely, the chiller cabinet can be seen lined with the cartons without any liquid inside.

One Twitter user wrote: “Why’s the milk bottle in Dev’s shop empty, but yet still in the fridge hmmmm!#corrie”

While a second added: “Is it just us, or does it look like someone forgot to put milk in those milk bottles..?"

And it seems as though Dev has a habit of forgetting to restock the fridges, as back in August another viewer wrote: “Dev scamming the residents of Weatherfield by selling empty bottles of milk @I_am_KenBarlow @itvcorrie #Corrie.”

Meanwhile, Corrie fans were left reeling after the second helping of the ITV soap last night when babysitter Jade's true identity was finally revealed.

After weeks of forming a bond with little Hope, it turns out Jade is actually the daughter of serial killer John Stape, and has been plotting revenge on his former wife Fiz.

In a sinister twist, Jade was seen visiting the graveyard of John with flowers, as she said: "I love you dad".

John (Graeme Hawley) was killed off in 2011 after he murdered Colin's mother Joy Fishwick and killed his colleague Charlotte Hoyle, making it look like she'd died in the infamous tram crash.

John died when Hope was just 10 months old after a lorry crash during a car chase with Kevin Webster.