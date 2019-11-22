Coronation Street fans baffled as they notice baby Bertie changing from one scene to another

Fans noticed something different about Bertie. Picture: ITV

Corrie fans were left confused this week when baby Bertie appeared to change face.

Little Bertie - who is the son of Daniel Osbourne and the late Sinead Osbourne - first appeared on Coronation Street last year after he was born prematurely.

But during Wednesday evening’s episode, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something different about him.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Love how they keep switching baby Bertie in #CoronationStreet from one scene to the next the two babies look entirely different so it’s so easy to tell them apart. Don’t soaps usually use twins when casting babies? #Corrie”

Another asked: “Have they changed Bertie? This one looks different #Corrie”, while a third said: “The babies playing bertie aren't even identical lol.”

Bertie is played by three different baby actors. Picture: ITV

And a fourth added: “Has Bertie been recast? He looks different?”

Read More: Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent reveals she 'cried and felt ashamed' of post-baby body

It turns out baby Bertie is played by three different children, a set of twins called Elias and Rufus Morgan-Smith and Ellis Blain.

On the soap, poor Bertie has suffered a lot of heartache since he was born in January.

Read More: Coronation Street's Beverley Callard reveals she's QUIT soap after 30 years as Liz McDonald

Last month, his mum Sinead tragically died after a battle with cervical cancer.

In a poignant scene, the dying mum recorded an emotional monologue to her son for when he’s older to make sure he’s reminded of her face.

When it was just Daniel left by her bedside, she made him promise not to go off the rails for her son’s sake before peacefully passing away in their home.

Following the tragic death, Daniel has been struggling to cope and things were made worse when his home was broken into while he was at his late wife’s funeral.

His laptop, which featured the final video message from Sinead, was also taken which led Daniel to completely flip out.

When he then spotted it in a pawn brokers, the heartbroken dad went on a rampage and smashed the shop up until the owner let him look at it.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.