Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent reveals she 'cried and felt ashamed' of post-baby body

Brooke opened up about her post baby body. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Brooke Vincent has revealed she cancelled her first night out since her baby was born because she couldn’t fit into any of her old clothes.

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent gave birth to her first child with football player boyfriend Kean Bryan last month.

And now the 27-year-old has opened up about her post-baby body, saying she ‘felt ashamed’ after being unable to find anything that she felt ‘looked right’.

In a candid Instagram post, the actress - best known for playing Sophie Webster - could be seen posing in a pair of flannel watermelon PJs.

She told her followers: “Tonight I was supposed to look completely different, I was supposed to be dressed up, hair and make up done ready to eat some nice food and maybe have my first cocktail in 11 months with Kean, our first time away from Mexx for an hour or two, instead I look like this.

“I look like this because I naively thought that 4 weeks after my baby I would be in all my old clothes looking exactly like I did before I got pregnant.”

Candidly revealing how she feels about her body image, new mum Brooke said she thought she’d instantly bounce back to her “old self” after giving birth.

“I thought my jeans would instantly fit and I would just be my “old self” only with my new beautiful baby,” she said.

“How wrong I was, I tried 23 outfits on at least, nothing looked right, nothing looked like me and I felt like I was looking at a completely different person, I suppose to a certain extent I now am, I am Mexx’s mum.”

Confessing she’d broken down after the incident, Brooke said: "I sat and cried and felt ashamed that I haven’t just been able to pick up where I left off like people seem to do here on Instagram!”

The actress then went on to tell her followers “not to beat themselves up”, adding: “It’s important to be honest because being a new mummy is daunting enough!

“The most important thing is me & Mexx are healthy & happy and as soon as my baby boy looked at me, I realised he doesn’t care if i fit in my old jeans or not .. So I guess creased watermelon PJs & slippers for now it is’.”

And Brooke’s famous pals were quick to comment, as former Corrie star Lucy Fallon said: “You’re my fave. And you’re A MEGA BABE. And we all love you. And mexx.”

Charley Webb added: “You’re a beauty inside and out.”

While Helen Flanagan wrote: "Love you your amazing Brooke the most natural mummy.”