Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent shares adorable first family photo with newborn Mexx

Brooke Vincent has shared an adorable new photo. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent has shared the first family photo of newborn son Mexx and boyfriend Kean Bryan.

Brooke Vincent recently gave birth to son Mexx with boyfriend Kean Bryan.

And now the Coronation Street star has shared the first picture of her new family on Instagram.

In the snap the Sophie Webster actress, who is currently on maternity leave, can be seen cradling her adorable son.

With Sheffield United footballer Kean also snuggling up to his little family, Brooke, 27, captioned her photo: "Mexx’s Mummy & Daddy."

Brooke’s friends and family couldn’t wait to comment, with TOWIE star Lydia Bright posting a string of blue hearts.

Read More: Corrie's Brooke Vincent reveals she's given birth to a baby boy and reveals unusual name

Her Corrie co-star Sally Ann Matthews penned: “You’re all too darn gorgeous for your own good. I adore you x.”

The Mummy Diaries’ Billie Faiers also commented: “Congratulations,” while Emmerdale actress Charley Webb added: “Beautiful.”

Read More: Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie catches paedophile ex Kel Hinchley in shock child sex sting

Soap star Brooke - who has played Sophie Webster on Corrie for 15 years - gave birth to her baby boy two weeks ago.

She announced the sweet news with black and white photos of the newborn's finger holding onto her "baby B" necklace.

Alongside it, Brooke told her followers: "On Wednesday 23rd October at 8.14am Our Baby Boy Arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us."

Announcing her pregnancy in OK! earlier this year, she also said she hoped having a baby will 'bond' her and her boyfriend.

"We're both each other’s biggest fans and having a baby together will add an extra bond," she said.

"Kean brings out the best in me and it makes me so excited that we're on this journey together. I like to think I'm the boss of our relationship but Kean has a really wise head on his shoulders, so I know he'll be a brilliant dad.

"My mum had me when she as 24 and we have a really close relationship so I’m hoping that will happen for me. If I’m half the mother my mum is then I’ll be happy.”