Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie catches paedophile ex Kel Hinchley in shock child sex sting

Bernie is set to uncover Kel's secret. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie’s abuse storyline will hit fever pitch as child sex abuser Kel Hinchley is caught red handed.

ITV viewers are in for a shock, as the historic Coronation Street sex abuse storyline will come to dramatic climax in the coming weeks.

In scenes which have recently been filmed, Bernie Winter (Jane Hazelgrove) will confront her ex-partner Kel (Joseph Alessi) after she discovers the truth about his nature.

After finding out that Kel groomed her son Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) when he was a teenager, the furious mum is determined to expose him and sets up a profile to make him believe he’s talking to a young boy.

After arranging to meet in the forest, Kel is then stunned when Bernie confronts him while son Paul hides in the bushes and his twin Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) arrives shortly after.

Kel will be confronted by Berne. Picture: ITV

As Bernie films the encounter on social media, Kel then runs away but leaves behind a bag which contains beer and condoms.

Will Kel finally get his comeuppance? A source told The Sun: “All hell will break loose when Bernie finds out the truth that Kel did abuse Paul.

“With Paul's words ringing in her ears she starts to search for anything that will put her mind at rest and discovers a box of pictures that Kel took of Paul.

“Bernie realises immediately Paul was telling the truth and she flies into a fury.”

“She goes into a violent rage and tries to kill Kel by beating him up with a stool for what he has done to her son and family.”

Kel actor Joseph recently opened up about taking the controversial role when he appeared on ITV’s Lorraine.

“Talk about being thrown into the deep end. It’s not just another acting job,” he said.

Hinting that his character would soon be leaving the cobbles, he added: “It is finite and I’ll never be a regular on Coronation Street.”