Coronation Street spoilers: Cheating Robert Preston finally exposed by Michelle after shock car crash

Corrie lothario Robert Preston will finally get caught out in an upcoming storyline.

Over the last few months, Coronation Street viewers have watched Robert Preston juggle his relationships between love Michelle Connor and pregnant Vicky Jefferies.

But his double life is about to come crashing down after he’s involved in a horrific car crash later this month.

Robert (Tristan Gemmil) is driving home from visiting Vicky when he’s distracted by a call from Michelle (Kym Marsh).

He then loses control at the wheel and ends up crashing his car.

Robert finds himself in a shock car crash. Picture: ITV

With Robert fighting for his life in hospital, his lies start to unravel when Michelle arrives and is confused while her partner starts asking about a baby.

Michelle becomes increasingly suspicious when she spots his ‘big Daddy’ necklace beside the bed which she doesn’t recognise.

Robert will be visited by both Michelle and Vicky in hospital. Picture: ITV

Things go from bad to worse one of the midwives recognises Robert and tells Vicky about his accident when she comes into the hospital for a check up.

While both the women take it in turns to sit by his bedside, Friday evening’s episode will see the drama unfold when Michelle finally discovers the truth.

As Robert tries to tell Vicky it’s over, Michelle and Carla (Alison King) follow him to the address and catch him in the act.

This comes after it was revealed Robert is set to die in a Christmas day shoot out.

According to The Sun, the drama starts when a drunk Derek Milligan (Craige Els) bursts in The Rovers seeking revenge on Gary Windass (Mikey North) after their business partnership went wrong.

After pulling out a gun, Derek ends up shooting Robert.

Actor Tristan, 52, announced he was leaving the soap in April after joining back in 2015.

In a Tweet to his followers, the star said: “Folks, I just wanted to let you know that the time has come for me to hang up the chef's gear and head for pastures new.

“There is still a lot of drama & shenanigans to come for Robert but I will be leaving Corrie later in the year.”