Coronation Street spoilers: Rita Sullivan 'left for dead' in heartbreaking Christmas storyline

1 November 2019, 14:42 | Updated: 1 November 2019, 14:45

Rita Simmonds will be part of a devastating storyline
Rita Simmonds will be part of a devastating storyline. Picture: ITV

Much-loved Coronation Street legend Rita Sullivan has been on the Cobbles for 47 years.

Coronation Street fans are set for an emotional few weeks ahead, as Rita Sullivan will be the centre of a devastating new plot.

The storyline is set to look at loneliness among OAPs, and will see Rita (Barbara Knox) suffer an accident in her home over the festive period.

But because Rita told her neighbours she was spending December away from Weatherfield, nobody checks to see if she's okay.

An ITV source told The Sun: “Dev puts up the Christmas tree for Rita but doesn’t have time to sort the fairy lights.

Barbara Knox has been on Coronation Street for almost 50 years
Barbara Knox has been on Coronation Street for almost 50 years. Picture: Getty Images

“She ends up putting the lights on herself but when switching them on she trips and falls, pulling the tree on top of her.”

Read More: Coronation Street spoilers: Robert Preston ‘will be KILLED’ in shock Christmas shootout

Luckily, Rita is saved when a neighbour discovers her, with Rita later telling her Weatherfield pals she “thought she was a goner”.

The source added: “Spending Christmas alone is a scenario many OAPs may find themselves in a few weeks.”

Read More: Coronation Street Christmas spoilers: Huge explosion to shake Weatherfield as locals hear ‘screaming’ from set

Elsewhere in the soap, Rita’s friend Gemma Winter recently gave birth to the first of her quadruplets while stuck in a cable car.

After Chesney presented the expecting mum with an engagement ring, the excitement got too much for Gemma and she went into labour.

In a panic, Chesney then pulled on the emergency break which meant the were stranded in the air as Gemma gave birth to one baby boy.

She was then able to get to a hospital where the other three little ones were delivered by cesarean, as dad Chesney stayed with the firstborn in the baby unit.

In a heartwarming end to the drama, new mum Gemma then happily agreed to marry Chesney.

