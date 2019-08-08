Corrie fans stunned as 'human trafficker' is exposed as undercover police informant

8 August 2019, 15:28

Soap fans were shocked to find that Jan Lozinski was actually an undercover police informant.
Soap fans were shocked to find that Jan Lozinski was actually an undercover police informant. Picture: ITV

Eileen Grimshaw may not know it yet, but there's more to mysterious Jan Lozinski than meets the eye

Coronation Street fans were shocked last night when it was revealed human trafficker Jan Lozinski was actually an undercover police informant.

Soap addicts had been led to believe the bearded baddie was part of a sinister gang who exploited vulnerable young women and forced them to work in a string of nail salons across Manchester.

But the truth behind Eileen Grimshaw's latest love interest was finally divulged this week, leaving ITV viewers shocked to find that Jan was in fact working with authorities to catch the criminals.

Jan Lozinski's real identity has been uncovered.
Jan Lozinski's real identity has been uncovered. Picture: ITV

Following the latest twist, which saw the seemingly shady character help to bring down the Weatherfield slavery operation, Jan was unmasked as a good guy.

He was previously confronted by partner Eileen over his alleged involved in the criminal activity, but failed to tell her the real truth and instead insisted he never cared about the Street Cars switch operator.

Following a phone call from amateur detective Seb Franklin, who found out about the trafficking ring earlier this week, the police burst in and arrested everybody, including Jan and Eileen.

Read more: Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd teases massive 60th anniversary episode

Lawyer Paula Martin praised Jan for all his hard work.
Lawyer Paula Martin praised Jan for all his hard work. Picture: ITV

But it was only viewers who got to see Mr Lozinski being praised by lawyer Paula Martin for helping to blow the underhand activity apart.

He later asked if he could see Eileen to explain what had really happened, but was told to leave town and never contact the unlucky-in-love Corrie resident again.

Fans of the ITV soap took to Twitter to share their shock over mysterious Jan's true identity.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Robert’s lies exposed as he ‘accidentally proposes’ to Vicky with Michelle’s ring?

"Wow! What a twist! Jan is an police informer! #Corrie #CoronationStreet," wrote one viewer.

"Aw Jan was a goodie!! #Corrie #CoronationStreet," said another.

While a third admitted: "I knew Jan was a police informant #corrie #coronationstreet".

The shock development has been kept quiet by Corrie producers, who this week ended months of speculation that mysterious Jan Lozinski wasn't exactly as he seemed.

