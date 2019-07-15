Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd teases massive 60th anniversary episode

Jack Shepherd has revealed details about the 60th anniversary. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The actor has revealed Corrie might treat us to another live episode later this year.

It’s hard to believe that Coronation Street has been on our screens for almost 60 years. So, it’s only right that the ITV soap celebrate by doing something extra special.

And now Jack P Shepherd has teased some exciting new information about an exciting storyline which could be set to air at the end of the year.

The actor, who plays David Platt, said another live episode is on the cards, as he told Metro.co.uk: “A live, we’re doing a live! No, I just made that up! I assume it will be that! I love ’em.”

Explaining why his co-stars aren’t so keen on shooting episodes of the soap which are broadcast live, he continued: “A lot of the cast get petrified which is understandable.

"I like the buzz of it. It’s really nice being on one of them, because everybody really gets an input, and feels part of it, much more than the day to day stuff.

“The night is amazing, with hundreds of people involved, and the after party. So yeah I like doing them. ‘I’ve done three now. I was the first person on screen in the 40th one. I was kicking a ball.”

The first ever live episode aired on 8 December back in 2000 when Jack was just 12 years old.

And Prince Charles made a cameo in the episode after he visited the show's studios in Manchester earlier in the day and met the cast.

Footage of him meeting actress Sue Nicholls was then used in the storyline and this is the only part of the episode which was pre-recorded.

Jack P Shepherd could be the centre of an exciting 60th anniversary episode. Picture: ITV

The next live offering celebrated the show’s 50th birthday in 2010 and featured a dramatic tram crash which ploughed through the cobbles and ended up killing Molly Dobbs and Ashley Peacock.

In the most recent, shot to mark ITV’s anniversary in 2015, the episode focused on the Platt’s desperate attempts to stop villain Callum and his plan to take £20,000 from them.

And it looks like producers have big plans for the show’s sixth decade, as it’s also been rumoured the likes of Suranne Jones and Sarah Lancashire will be returning for a Queens of the Street special next year.

According to The Mirror, other famous female faces such as Julie Goodyear, 77, Michelle Keegan , 32, and Amanda Barrie, 83, will also join the show.

“It’s Corrie’s 60th birthday next year so ITV are planning some special shows to celebrate the landmark,” a source said.

“The show launched the careers of some of the biggest stars on TV – especially the likes of Suranne and Sarah. It’ll be a real celebration of all those women we’ve seen in the Rovers Return.”