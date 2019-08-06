Coronation Street spoilers: Robert’s lies exposed as he ‘accidentally proposes’ to Vicky with Michelle’s ring?

Robert finds himself in even more trouble. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street Lothario Robert could find himself engaged to TWO women after 'accidentally proposing' to Vicky Jefferies.

With Robert Preston actor Tristan Gemmill set to bow out of Coronation Street in the coming weeks, his latest storyline could leave his character no choice but to flee Weatherfield for good.

Robert is currently playing a doting fiancé to Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh), whilst also trying to keep his fling with pregnant Vicky Jefferies (Kerri Quinn) under wraps.

But his lies are about to get the better of him, as a misunderstanding is thought to find him engaged to Vicky.

Tensions are already growing after Robert discovered that Jed - the father of Vicky’s teenage son, Tyler - had asked Vicky move back to Ireland with him.

Robert is desperate to keep Vicky in Weatherfield. Picture: ITV

According to The Sun, things are set to heat up even more when he later receives a call from Tyler, telling him that they’re bags are packed and ready to go.

As he races over to their house to try and stop his lover from leaving with their unborn child, he stuffs the engagement ring he gave to Michelle in his pocket to be resized.

Vicky later comes across the ring in his pocket and seemingly jumps to conclusions, which could coax her into staying around. Will Robert's double life finally be exposed?

This comes after it was revealed all three characters - Vicky, Robert and Michelle - are set to leave the cobbles later this year.

Speaking to The Sun, Kym - who has played Michelle for 13 years - revealed that she'd been considering quitting the soap for a while because she wanted to try something new.

"I'd been toying with it for a little while, because as much as I love being there and learned so much, the actor side of me is getting itchy feet," she said.

"I want to do something else. I want to play another character and test out what I can do. I'm by no means saying I will never go back, but I need to flex my acting muscles."

Choosing to announce the news on Twitter, Robert actor Tristan told his 23,300 followers earlier this year: “Folks, I just wanted to let you know that the time has come for me to hang up the chef’s gear and head for pastures new.”