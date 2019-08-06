Coronation Street spoilers: Robert’s lies exposed as he ‘accidentally proposes’ to Vicky with Michelle’s ring?

6 August 2019, 14:25

Robert finds himself in even more trouble
Robert finds himself in even more trouble. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street Lothario Robert could find himself engaged to TWO women after 'accidentally proposing' to Vicky Jefferies.

With Robert Preston actor Tristan Gemmill set to bow out of Coronation Street in the coming weeks, his latest storyline could leave his character no choice but to flee Weatherfield for good.

Robert is currently playing a doting fiancé to Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh), whilst also trying to keep his fling with pregnant Vicky Jefferies (Kerri Quinn) under wraps.

But his lies are about to get the better of him, as a misunderstanding is thought to find him engaged to Vicky.

Tensions are already growing after Robert discovered that Jed - the father of Vicky’s teenage son, Tyler - had asked Vicky move back to Ireland with him.

Robert is desperate to keep Vicky in Weatherfield
Robert is desperate to keep Vicky in Weatherfield. Picture: ITV

Read More: Coronation Street fans FUMING as tragic Deirdre Barlow's memory is 'tarnished'

According to The Sun, things are set to heat up even more when he later receives a call from Tyler, telling him that they’re bags are packed and ready to go.

As he races over to their house to try and stop his lover from leaving with their unborn child, he stuffs the engagement ring he gave to Michelle in his pocket to be resized.

Vicky later comes across the ring in his pocket and seemingly jumps to conclusions, which could coax her into staying around. Will Robert's double life finally be exposed?

This comes after it was revealed all three characters - Vicky, Robert and Michelle - are set to leave the cobbles later this year.

Read More: Coronation Street spoiler: David Platt's rapist Josh Tucker to make shock return to Weatherfield

Speaking to The Sun, Kym - who has played Michelle for 13 years - revealed that she'd been considering quitting the soap for a while because she wanted to try something new.

"I'd been toying with it for a little while, because as much as I love being there and learned so much, the actor side of me is getting itchy feet," she said.

"I want to do something else. I want to play another character and test out what I can do. I'm by no means saying I will never go back, but I need to flex my acting muscles."

Choosing to announce the news on Twitter, Robert actor Tristan told his 23,300 followers earlier this year: “Folks, I just wanted to let you know that the time has come for me to hang up the chef’s gear and head for pastures new.”

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Fans were not happy with Corrie last night

Coronation Street fans FUMING as tragic Deirdre Barlow's memory is 'tarnished'
David Platt's rapist is set to return

Coronation Street spoiler: David Platt's rapist Josh Tucker to make shock return to Weatherfield
Will Ryan die at the hands of evil Gary?

Coronation Street spoiler: Gary Windass leaves THIRD victim for dead in brutal new scenes
Jack Shepherd has revealed details about the 60th anniversary

Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd teases massive 60th anniversary episode
The cancer storyline will be the last for Katie, who joined the ITV soap six years ago as Sinead Tinker.

Coronation Street's Sinead Tinker to lose cancer battle in heartbreaking scenes as Katie McGlynn 'quits soap'

Trending on Heart

Both of the experts have left the show

Remember Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman? Here's why they left Celebs Go Dating
Season 12 is already underway and we cannot wait

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12: Who's in the lineup and what is the Netflix show about?
Paul Carrick Brunson starred opposite Oprah to co-host a US dating show

Who is Celebs Go Dating dating agent Paul Carrick Brunson?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to her husband on their anniversary

Holly Willoughby shares rare family snap with husband Dan Baldwin to celebrate anniversary

Celebrities

Where is the kid from The Sixth Sense in 2019?

As The Sixth Sense turns 20, we take a look at where child actor Haley Joel Osment is now
GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'

GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'