Coronation Street spoiler: David Platt's rapist Josh Tucker to make shock return to Weatherfield

24 July 2019, 14:45 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 14:51

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

David Platt is set to come face to face with his rapist Josh Tucker as he returns to Coronation Street.

David Platt could be faced by fresh heartache when his rapist Josh Tucker dramatically returns to Coronation Street later this year.

The Corrie baddie drugged and sexually assaulted David (Jack P Shepherd) after a night out last year, and it became one of the show’s most controversial storylines.

But according to The Sun, actor Ryan Clayton - who played Josh - will be returning a lot sooner than expected after saying he was “grateful & blessed” to be part of such a groundbreaking storyline.

Josh Tucker is returning to the cobbles
Josh Tucker is returning to the cobbles. Picture: ITV

Read More: Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd teases massive 60th anniversary episode

At the time, the harrowing scenes attracted more than 200 complaints to Ofcom, with some viewers furious it had been shown before the watershed.

The soap was later cleared, with the regulator telling Digital Spy: "This storyline tackled a sensitive and challenging subject, which we appreciate was uncomfortable viewing for some.

"However, we considered that ITV took extensive steps to ensure it was handled sensitively and carefully. These included working closely with a victim support group, and repeatedly signposting the help available to anyone affected by sexual violence.

Read More: Coronation Street spoiler: Gary Windass leaves THIRD victim for dead in brutal new scenes

"We also considered that, although the offender's violent intentions were clearly implied, the scenes were neither explicit nor graphic. Finally, we took into account that clear warnings were broadcast before both episodes."

Actor Jack also bagged himself a British Soap Award for Best Actor after he was praised for his raw portrayal of rape victim David.

It’s unclear at the moment why Josh is returning to the cobbles, but we know that David has recently been given an eight month prison sentence for attempting to steal grandmother Audrey’s inheritance.

And he’s set for even more torment if he returns from prison to face his attacker Josh.

