Coronation Street spoiler: Gary Windass leaves THIRD victim for dead in brutal new scenes

Will Ryan die at the hands of evil Gary? Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

One Corrie star had to wear safety gear to shoot the shocking scenes.

Coronation Street’s latest villain Gary Windass seems to be lining up his next victim as new scenes show a dramatic showdown with Ryan Connor.

The Corrie builder has already killed Rana Nazir following the factory roof collapse, and he recently murdered resident loan shark Rick Neeson.

And in some terrifying new scenes - set to air later this year - Gary (Mikey North) can be seen turning his attention to Ryan (Ryan Prescott) as he violently attacks him and leaves him for dead.

A showdown between the two sees Gary beat Ryan up in the middle of a street and he pushes him to the ground.

He can also been seen shoving his victim up against the wall before punching and kicking him.

The scenes were so violent, that actor Ryan - who shares the same name as his character - was forced to wear arm pads and a back brace to avoid getting injured for real.

As Ryan isn't currently involved in Gary's dark storyline, it’s unclear yet what causes this brutal attack.

Gary has been on a downward spiral ever since he was exposed as the cause of the Underworld factory collapse.

And viewers watched the Corrie villain become violent with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Platt when she finally told him they would never get back together.

"I'd do anything for you. I love you Sarah," he told her.

Before she replied: "I know you do, but I won't ever, ever be able to trust you again.

"I'm sorry Gary, you and me are over. I'm sorry if I've led you on, I didn't want to hurt you anymore.

"We have not had a chance since Nicola. I wasn't sure at first, and I honestly thought maybe we could get through it but every time you've hurt me since and I can't take anymore."

Angry at being knocked back, he then grabbed her and hit her against the wall, shouting: "You have no idea of the things I've done for you."

Meanwhile, actor Mickey North recently opened up about his storyline becoming darker.

He told Digital Spy: "I like watching Rick myself. I think he's a really good baddie so I was sad to see him go. But hopefully the audience can understand why Gary did it.

"I enjoy playing the big storylines, so being given this is just another exciting challenge for me. And I'm sure there will be more to come."