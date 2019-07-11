Coronation Street's Sinead Tinker to lose cancer battle in heartbreaking scenes as Katie McGlynn 'quits soap'

The cancer storyline will be the last for Katie, who joined the ITV soap six years ago as Sinead Tinker. Picture: Getty / ITV / Instagram

The 25-year-old actress gears up for an emotional exit as her on-screen character loses her fight less than a year after being diagnosed with the devastating disease

Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn is set to make a heartbreaking exit from the soap as her character Sinead Tinker loses her battle with cancer.

The tearjerking scenes will see the 25-year-old's on-screen persona make the devastating decision to die at home or in a hospice following the news her extensive treatment has failed.

The sad storyline, which will take viewers on a harrowing and emotional journey, will be the last for Katie, who joined the ITV soap six years ago.

Katie McGlynn is the latest in a long line of soap actors to leave Coronation Street in 2019. Picture: Getty

A TV source told The Sun: "From her two rocky relationships to the mini-bus crash, she’s been in some of Corrie’s most captivating storylines.

"And producers will be sad to see Katie leave the soap, but she will make an unforgettable departure which is set to leave viewers in tears."

Sinead Tinker previously made the tough decision to shun radiotherapy so she could give birth to baby son Bertie. Picture: ITV

The awful news is expected to come as a shock to soap fans and on-screen partner Daniel Oscbourne, who believed Sinead's health was taking a positive turn following a run of chemotherapy.

The Underworld knicker factory worker previously made the tough decision to shun radiotherapy so she could give birth to her baby son Bertie in January.

And following weeks of aggressive chemo and homeopathic remedies, Weatherfield residents and viewers remained confident she would get through this tricky time.

But it looks as though the doting mother's treatment wasn't enough to keep the cancer at bay, which has sadly spread since her diagnosis late last year.

Rumours that Katie was leaving her popular role in the ITV soap first surfaced in May, but Coronation Street said at the time she was "fully committed" to playing out the heartbreaking cancer storyline to the end.

A spokesperson at the time said: "Katie is fully committed to playing out the extremely important storyline she is currently portraying on screen.

"This story still has a long way to go. Any speculation threatens to undermine the storyline for viewers."

In January, the former Waterloo Road star hinted the storyline could take a dark turn after admitting her future at Corrie was undecided.

She explained: "I'm contracted well into this year but it is up in the air. Although I have to wait and see what happens, I quite like not knowing.

"With the nature of my storyline, I guess it's 50/50. Either way I'd be happy, though."

Katie is the latest in a long line of Corrie actors to leave the ITV soap.

Faye Brookes, Tristan Gemmill, Connie Hyde, Kym Marsh and Bhavna Limbachia all quit the Corrie cast in 2019.