Coronation Street fans shocked as Sally Metcalfe accidentally lets slip very rude word

30 May 2019, 10:46 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 11:05

Sally made an x-rated comment on Corrie
Sally made an x-rated comment on Corrie. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie viewers were left in stitches by Sally's X-rated word.

As the factory collapse storyline continues to heat up, Coronation Street fans got some light relief on Wednesday when Sally Metcalfe made a hilarious comment.

Sally invited her friends round for fancy dinner party, but as her guests complimented how lovely her home was, she said something rather X-rated.

During a conversation about carpets, she remarked: “And the carpet was a steal - it’s got a two inch pile.

“And there's not a woman alive who doesn't crave a deeper sh** but we've all got to make the best of what we've got.”

Obviously, her comment was referencing the depth of her rug - but that didn’t stop fans rushing to Twitter in hysterics.

One said: "Go on sally! You aren't wrong there #corrie"

Read More: The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED

"Corrie taking full advantage of the late time slot,” said another, while a third commented: “Nearly spat my dinner out... Sally’s one liners are amazing !! #CoronationStreet”

Another said: “Sally on #CoronationStreet speaking for the female population of the world 😂”

And a fifth chipped in: “Oh Sally 🤣🤣 #CoronationStreet”

This comes after the show was criticised earlier this week for turning into a ‘Carry on Film’.

The ITV soap has seemingly taken a more light-hearted tone in recent weeks following a string of intense storylines such as Bethany Platt's grooming drama.

Read More: Coronation Street killer REVEALED - and the suspects might shock you

Clearly not happy with the added touch of humour, one person wrote on Twitter: “It is just silly now – like a Carry on Film but without the excellent actors of the comic timing.”

Another said: “What’s happening to this show?? It’s like a comedy show!”

And a third viewer added: “My fave soap is on the decline really really quickly get some good script writers in fast it’s become farce not weekly drama.”

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Who killed Rana? All will be revealed next week...

Coronation Street killer REVEALED next week - and the suspects might shock you
There are some secret rules Coronation Street stars have to follow

The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED
Peter Barlow's appearance shocked Corrie viewers

Coronation Street fans confused as Peter Barlow returns from rehab with ‘Marbella tan’
Hayley Tamaddon engaged to her boyfriend Adrian

Coronation Street's Hayley Tamaddon reveals she's engaged weeks after announcing pregnancy
Corrie's Alan Halsall has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Tisha Merry following months of speculation.

Corrie’s Alan Halsall FINALLY goes public with former co-star Tisha Merry

Trending on Heart

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show
The treatment banishes zits straight away

The £27 spot-removing stickers are now back in stock, but be quick!

Beauty

JK Rowling has written four new books

Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'
The best-selling 2013 novel is being adapted into a film starring American actor Ansel Elgort.

When is The Goldfinch movie out, who's in the cast with Ansel Elgort and is there a trailer?
Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Celebrities

The full cast of Gavin and Stacey

Who’s in the Gavin and Stacey cast? From James Corden and Rob Brydon to Joanna Page and Alison Steadman