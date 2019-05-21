Coronation Street killer REVEALED next week - and the suspects might shock you

21 May 2019, 15:25

Who killed Rana? All will be revealed next week...
Who killed Rana? All will be revealed next week... Picture: ITV

The identity of Rana Habeeb's killer will finally be revealed next week.

Coronation Street viewers are finally going to find out who killed Rana Habeeb - with the identity of the person who sabotaged the roof being revealed in dramatic episodes next week.

Read more: The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED

The killer will be revealed in episodes next week
The killer will be revealed in episodes next week. Picture: ITV

Starting from the 17th May viewers will discover the culprit over the course of five explosive episodes.

The original suspects were Seb Franklin, Gary Windass, Carla Connor, Peter Barlow, Nick Tilsley and Robert Preston - but these have now changed.

Read more: Coronation Street fans confused as Peter Barlow returns from rehab with ‘Marbella tan’

Although Carla was convinced she was behind the roof collapse, her name has now been taken off the suspects list. Peter and Seb have also been removed.

Read more: Coronation Street's Hayley Tamaddon reveals she's engaged weeks after announcing pregnancy

Therefore, the only suspects that remain Gary, Nick and Robert.

As well as the identity of the roof saboteur coming out, other storylines will include: Audrey Roberts finding out the truth about her missing money, Carla Connor’s paranoia reaching new heights, and Lorraine Kelly even makes a cameo as she gets caught up in the Platt family's hellish holiday.

Coronation Street is on ITV on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

