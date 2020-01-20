Coronation Street Fiz and Tyrone storyline spoilers: What to expect this week as Evil nanny Jade is exposed

By Naomi Bartram

What happens with Fiz and Jade and will the truth finally be revealed?

Coronation Street favourite Fiz Stape has faced a tough few weeks after she was accused of abusing daughter Hope when doctors saw bruises on her arm.

Viewers at home will know that evil nanny Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) is behind the family drama, as she’s determined to take her revenge on Fiz (Jennie McAlpine).

But with little Hope (Isabella Flanagan) finally revealing the truth about Jade’s lies, here’s everything to look out for in the coming days…

When is Jade exposed?

Knowing his other half isn’t to blame, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) tries to work out how the bruises got on Hope’s arm.

Fiz was arrested last week. Picture: ITV

He’s then shocked when Ruby (Macy Alabi) tells him and Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) that Jade drew the bruises with makeup.

Realising that Jade took Hope to the doctors just two days later, Christine speaks to Dr Gaddas, and her lies start to unravel.

After she’s confronted, Hope tells Christine the truth about how the marks ended up on her arm.

Despite Jade refusing to own up, Fiz is finally allowed home. She then bans her daughter from seeing Jade, but Hope quickly rings her half-sister asking to run away together.

Fiz hits Jade over the head with a chopping board. Picture: ITV

When Fiz and Tyrone later find Hope has disappeared, they rush to Jade’s house to find a bag containing passports and one-way ferry tickets to France.

Fiz later comes face-to-face with her nemesis, and unable to control her rage she knocks her out with a chopping board and Tyrone arrives to find her standing over Jade's lifeless body.

Luckily, Jade regains consciousness, but is back to her old ways when she blackmails Fiz into letting her hang out with Hope.

Is Fiz leaving Coronation Street?

After attacking Jade, things aren’t looking good for Fiz and she could end up behind bars once again if she doesn’t give in to the demands.