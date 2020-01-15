Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey exit spoilers: Soap reveals twist after shooting horror

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie bosses have confirmed how Shona Ramsey will leave Weatherfield as actress Julia Goulding goes on maternity leave.

It’s been touch and go for Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) ever since she was shot while during Derek Milligan’s shock rampage on Christmas Day.

And while she has been in a coma over the past few weeks, scenes airing next week will finally see the Corrie favourite regain consciousness.

With husband David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) by her side, the couple are later told she will have to be moved to a specialist rehabilitation hospital in Leeds.

Despite Shona not remembering who he is to begin with, David vows to support her every step of the way and says he’ll travel to Leeds every day to visit her.

Shona was shot on Christmas Day. Picture: ITV

The dad then has to explain to Max (Harry McDermott) that he will have to stay with his grandmother Marion a couple of nights each week.

This comes after David actor Jack P Shepherd opened up about the upcoming storyline, telling Digital Spy: "It really upsets him. He can't understand how this can have happened when they only got married a few weeks ago. How can you forget that?

"The doctors start to say they've done all they can for Shona at this point and she needs more specialist help. David's adamant he'll be there every step of the way, he's not giving up on her."

Meanwhile, Julia is currently taking some time away from the soap after giving birth to her baby boy Franklin Wolf Silver after going into early labour in November.

Shona will finally wake from her coma next week. Picture: ITV

The Corrie actress announced the news with a sweet Instagram post showing a picture of her with husband Ben Silver.

She captioned it: "Thank you to the lovely couple in the park who took this picture for us.

"Taken as I was in early labour on my due date. The next day Ben and I welcomed our baby son into the world.

"Franklin Wolf Silver born on 30/11/19. He's changed our lives for the better in every way. I feel like I've known him my whole life."

It’s currently unclear if or when Shona will return to the soap.