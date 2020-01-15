Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey exit spoilers: Soap reveals twist after shooting horror

15 January 2020, 19:27 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 19:31

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie bosses have confirmed how Shona Ramsey will leave Weatherfield as actress Julia Goulding goes on maternity leave.

It’s been touch and go for Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) ever since she was shot while during Derek Milligan’s shock rampage on Christmas Day.

And while she has been in a coma over the past few weeks, scenes airing next week will finally see the Corrie favourite regain consciousness.

With husband David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) by her side, the couple are later told she will have to be moved to a specialist rehabilitation hospital in Leeds.

Despite Shona not remembering who he is to begin with, David vows to support her every step of the way and says he’ll travel to Leeds every day to visit her.

Shona was shot on Christmas Day
Shona was shot on Christmas Day. Picture: ITV

The dad then has to explain to Max (Harry McDermott) that he will have to stay with his grandmother Marion a couple of nights each week.

Read More: Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn flaunts one stone weight loss since quitting soap

This comes after David actor Jack P Shepherd opened up about the upcoming storyline, telling Digital Spy: "It really upsets him. He can't understand how this can have happened when they only got married a few weeks ago. How can you forget that?

"The doctors start to say they've done all they can for Shona at this point and she needs more specialist help. David's adamant he'll be there every step of the way, he's not giving up on her."

Read More: Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass set for ‘explosive’ storyline in late night episodes

Meanwhile, Julia is currently taking some time away from the soap after giving birth to her baby boy Franklin Wolf Silver after going into early labour in November.

Shona will finally wake from her coma next week
Shona will finally wake from her coma next week. Picture: ITV

The Corrie actress announced the news with a sweet Instagram post showing a picture of her with husband Ben Silver.

She captioned it: "Thank you to the lovely couple in the park who took this picture for us.

"Taken as I was in early labour on my due date. The next day Ben and I welcomed our baby son into the world.

"Franklin Wolf Silver born on 30/11/19. He's changed our lives for the better in every way. I feel like I've known him my whole life."

It’s currently unclear if or when Shona will return to the soap.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Emmerdale fans noticed a voiceover 'fail'

Emmerdale viewers confused by awkward gaffe as voiceover announces wrong show
Katie looks noticeably slimmer after leaving her role on the soap

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn flaunts one stone weight loss since quitting soap
Gary Windass is set for a dramatic storyline

Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass set for ‘explosive’ storyline in late night episodes
Katie McGlynn revealed she has had to quit panto

Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn forced to pull out of first role since soap after mystery illness
Corrie fans noticed a huge blunder during the show

Coronation Street fans spot major blunder as Tracy calls Paula with 'magic' phone

Trending on Heart

Love Island

Love Island viewers go wild as two new bombshell boys are teased
Who is new Love Island bombshell Connagh Howard?

Who is new Love Island bombshell Connagh Howard? Where is he from, what's his age and job and what is his Instagram?
The 20-year-old hunk loves a steely gaze into the camera

Who is new Love Island bombshell Finley Tapp and what's his Instagram handle?
The Voice judge has done a lot already, and she's only 26

Who is Meghan Trainor? The Voice judge’s age, songs and net worth revealed
The Love Island star looks absolutely incredible

What plastic surgery and fillers has Love Island star Shaughna Phillips had done?
Farouk James has become famous for his long hair

Mum considers declaring eight-year-old son 'non-binary' so he can keep his long hair at school

Lifestyle