Take a look inside Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien's cosy family home in Manchester

Tina O'Brien's home is full of trinkets. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The Corrie star lives in a three-storey family house with her husband and children in the suburbs of Manchester.

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has been on the cobbles for two decades, first joining the cast as Sarah Platt when she was just 15-years-old.

But outside of her job as an actress, Tina lives with husband Adam Crofts, their son Beau, and Tina's daughter Scarlett from her former relationship with Ryan Thomas.

Residing near Manchester, where Corrie is filmed, the 35-year-old occasionally shares photos from their very stylish house on Instagram. Take a look inside Tina’s home…

The soap star’s three-storey pad is packed full of sleek decor including modern knick-knacks and homely touches.

Looking like a modern show home, the living room has cream walls and a fluffy rug placed in the middle of some stylish grey sofas.

There are also floor-to-ceiling curtains, a funky lamp and a television in the corner on top of a wooden cabinet.

A chic pouffe is also the perfect place for Tina to put her feet up after a hard day’s work, while candles are scattered around the room.

The star has also added decorative touches with a plant and light-up star ornament which can be seen in this adorable photo of her daughter Scarlett.

She also has a gold mirrored tray, matching Buddha ornament, and candles to add the luxurious finishing touches to the family room.

Clearly a fan of plants, there a stunning bouquets of flowers dotted throughout the home along with ornate statues.

In her hallway, Tina has opted for a huge antique silver mirror which she can use for snapping her outfits before glitzy award shows.

Adding some homely elements, the mum-of-two has a sign which reads “welcome to the madhouse” and is surrounded by fairy-lights.

A gold cat ornament sits below this as well as a sweet school photo of her daughter.

Alongside a photo showing off her stylish abode, Tina wrote on Instagram: “Might be a mad house but it's home and I love it #homeiswheretheheartis #family #love.”

In the kitchen, there’s enough space for the whole family to cook up a storm with the integrated hob

The white cupboards give the room an airy feel, while the floor-to-ceiling windows give the perfect views of the garden.