Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley 'in talks' to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Catherine has been rumoured to be joining the Strictly line up. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

The actress has previously hinted she would love to join Strictly.

Catherine Tyldesley could be swapping the Coronation Street cobbles for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom as she’s now thought to be joining the show.

The 35-year-old left the ITV soap last year, but might be back on our screens very soon if the rumours are true.

Apparently, BBC bosses are desperate to sign Catherine up because she built such a loyal following playing Eva Price between 2011 and 2018.

A source told The Sun : "Producers think she’ll be a great signing because of her strong fan ­following and her bubbly personality. They can see her going far in the competition.”

And it looks as though Catherine is also keen to get on her dancing shoes, as she previously revealed she’d love to join the show but confessed she “can’t dance”.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: "I'm such a fan. At some point I would love to do it.

"I can't dance and have never had the confidence - I usually only hit the dance floor after a couple of drinks.

"But it's something I've always wanted to learn. It's an amazing skill to have. So I might pop up at some point."

If she appears on the show, Catherine would be following in the footsteps of the likes of Georgia May Foote and Tina O'Brien.

This comes after Catherine decided to leave Corrie last year. Her exit storyline saw character Eva Price left devastated after having a baby with Aidan Connor, who committed suicide.

Speaking about her departure at the time, Catherine said: "Coronation Street has been a dream job for me which is why this was such a difficult decision to leave.

"Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again.

"In the meantime, I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family."

Bosses left the door open for Catherine, and the actress even hinted she could make a return in the future.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, she said: “Never say never!

“It was my home for a long time and I’d love to see Eva go back there at some point when the time’s right for me.

“It would be [lovely] to revisit that. She was great to play.”

Meanwhile, another Coronation Street star in the form of Lucy Fallon has also been rumoured to be joining the 2019 line up.

Pro dancer AJ Pritchard revealed the actress is top of his list of celebrities he’d like to be partnered up with.

He told the Daily Star: “I think partners for myself – one that looks really good, correct height, has to go off height because I’m a small guy, it’s simple – Lucy Fallon.

“She’s a great partner, she’s the right height. I saw her at a party, she can move – that’s always a help.”