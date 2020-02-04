Corrie's Mikey North furiously hits back at rumours he kissed co-star Alison King at NTAs

Mickey North has broken his silence on Alison King. Picture: PA Images/Getty/ITV

The Corrie stars were accused of kissing at this year’s NTAs.

Coronation Street actor Mikey North has denied kissing his co-star Alison King at the National Television Awards.

The Gary Windass actor attended the celebrity bash last Tuesday (January 28) with his fellow soap stars.

But after footage emerged of Mikey, 33, speaking closely with Alison, 46, - who plays Carla Connor - rumours began circulating they shared a kiss

And now married father-of-two Mikey, has released a defiant statement, calling the accusations ‘beyond ludicrous’.

Mikey North has issued a defiant statement. Picture: ITV

He told OK! magazine: "I would like to make one thing clear: I did not kiss my co-star Alison King during the recent National Television Awards. It is beyond ludicrous to suggest that I would or that I did."

The star - who shares two little girls with wife Rachael Isherwood - went on to say ‘the grainy recording’ shows him speaking into Alison’s ear, continuing: “This report has caused me and my family a great deal of distress.

"I have an amazing wife who I adore and, as incredibly supportive as she is, it is unacceptable that she should have to deal with people seeing this kind of baseless gossip on the front page of a newspaper.”

He then slammed he ‘will not stand by while my personal reputation is tarnished’, and added he would be lodging a complaint.

Alison has also spoken out on the claims, saying: “Whilst it was obvious to see that regrettably I did have too much to drink at the National TV Awards, and chose to leave the event early, I did not kiss my co star Mikey North as has been reported.”

The actress has been engaged to fiancé David Stuckley since last year, and recently opened up about how her other half got down on one knee.

She said: "It was just a few days after our one year anniversary.

Alison King plays Carla Connor in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

"I had an inkling he was going to pop the question because he kept putting something on my finger and going, 'Right, close your eyes and forget this ever happened!’”

This comes after a source told The Sun they were shocked to see Alison and Mikey allegedly kissing.

They said: “He has a family and she’s engaged. It’s the last thing you expect to see.”