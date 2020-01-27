Coronation Street spoilers: Soap legend to quit during 10,000th episode after heartbreaking death is revealed

Coronation Street's 10000th episode is coming up. Picture: ITV

A mystery Corrie icon will be leaving the soap next month during its 10000th episode.

Coronation Street fans will be devastated after one of the soap’s favourite characters decides to leave the cobbles for good.

According to The Sun, there will be a heart wrenching hour-long special in honour of the show's 10,000th edition.

In the episode - set to air on Friday February 7 - Rita is shocked to receive husband Dennis Tanner's ashes and a note requesting she scatter them in Blackpool.

She then confides in friends Ken Barlow and Jenny Connor who decide to make a day trip out of it.

Coronation Street is airing a 10000th episode. Picture: ITV

Plenty of other residents agree to join them and a coach load set off Blackpool including Amy and Tracy Barlow, Audrey Roberts, Carla Connor, Eileen Grimshaw, Emma Brooker, Evelyn Plummer, Gail Rodwell, Jenny, Ken, Mary Taylor, Nina Lucas, Sean Tully, Sally Metcalfe, Yasmeen Nazir.

In true Corrie style, things don’t exactly go to plan and as tensions start to rise, it looks as though no one is going to make it to Blackpool.

Things aren’t made any easier for the Weatherfield gang thanks to a grumpy bus driver played by comedian John Henshaw.

And as the journey takes a disastrous turn, one resident will be forced to leave the cobbles for a new start.

Speaking of the milestone episode, producer Iain MacLeod said: “10,000 episodes! Not bad for a programme which one newspaper said in 1960 was ‘doomed from the outset.’

"I am first and foremost a massive fan of the show and I watched this landmark episode with absolute glee. It is uniquely Corrie: funny, poignant and characterful - and a glorious homage to the comedic charabanc trips of times past, packed with strong female characters and sparkling dialogue.

"It’s a really great exhibition of Coronation Street’s classic qualities as we start a new decade on the cobbles.”