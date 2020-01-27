Neville Buswell dead: Coronation Street star passes away aged 77

27 January 2020, 12:34 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 12:48

Neville Buswell has died
Neville Buswell has died. Picture: ITV/Getty/PA

It was announced that Neville Buswell had died on Christmas Day last year.

Former Coronation Street actor Neville Buswell has died aged 77.

Neville played womaniser Ray Langton in the ITV soap for more than 40 years, but moved to the US and was living in Las Vegas.

He passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 77 but it's currently unclear what caused his death.

An obituary published by an undertakers in Las Vegas shared his picture along with a poem tribute.

Neville joined The Cobbles in 1966, before leaving a few months later.

Neville returned to Corrie in 2005
Neville returned to Corrie in 2005. Picture: ITV

He was then back on the soap in 1968 and was a regular for 10 years.

Some of his biggest storylines include marrying Corrie legend Deirdre Barlow before running away to Amsterdam with her young daughter.

After being written out of the soap in 1978, Neville returned in 2005 for six-weeks.

Neville’s character Ray died of lung cancer during Deirdre's wedding to Ken Barlow.

After he retired from acting, Neville moved across the pond with his American wife and worked as a croupier in a casino.

