Jack Fincham spotted ‘snogging’ Emily Atack at NTAs days after becoming a new dad

1 February 2020, 07:48

New dad Jack was spotted getting up close to Extra Camp's Emily.
New dad Jack was spotted getting up close to Extra Camp's Emily. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island star was caught cosying up to the Inbetweeners actress at the glitzy TV bash following his shock baby announcement.

Jack Fincham and Emily Atack were spotted sharing a "cheeky snog" at the National Television Awards earlier this week, reports claim.

The Love Island star, 28, was allegedly caught kissing the I'm A Celeb runner-up, 30, at the glitzy London event just days after the arrival of his first child.

The new dad, who announced the shock birth of his baby girl, Blossom, on Instagram last week, allegedly snuck off for some private time with the Extra Camp host during the party.

View this post on Instagram

Congrats to my jungle team 🍸✨ lets have a bevvy @itv ✨

A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatackofficial) on

An onlooker at the TV bash told The Sun: “Jack and Emily were very close during the evening.

"They were whispering in each other’s ears and giggling — and it looked as though they had a cheeky snog too.

"They headed outside, made sure the coast was clear and went into the ­smoking area.

"After kissing, Jack told her, ‘We can’t be seen together’ and they quickly went off elsewhere."

View this post on Instagram

I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye...which I will forever be grateful for. However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever. This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other. I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great. I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020

A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf) on

Another guest confessed the two "couldn't keep their hands off each other" as they carried on flirting at the after-party.

The source explained: "Jack and Emily were getting very close to each other.

"They’d retreated into a corner by some stairs in a bid not to be spotted but couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

"Jack kept pulling her closer and was touching the back of her neck. They seemed to want to keep it discreet as they left separately."

View this post on Instagram

Dress tonight on my story was @asos ✨

A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatackofficial) on

The romance rumours come after it was revealed that Jack's long-time friend Casey Ranger was the mother of his newborn daughter.

The close pals had a brief fling shortly after the former pen salesman's split with ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer.

Explaining the situation to The Sun, he said: "Myself and Casey got together when we were both single.

"It was a whirlwind romance and shortly after had the amazing news that she was expecting which we were both over the moon about.

"It didn’t work out romantically for us, however as I’ve said previously we are still great friends and have been for around 10 years."

Emily has been single ever since her split with film producer Rob Jowers last September.

The two lasted six months but broke things off after the pair realised it just "wasn't right".

Insiders said at the time: "Emily and Rob were enjoying a honeymoon phase in their relationship with lots of fancy dates and extravagant weekends abroad.

"But when the dust settled they realised it just wasn't right. The split was mutual and they are both really sad about it and remain friends."

