Jack Fincham spotted ‘snogging’ Emily Atack at NTAs days after becoming a new dad

New dad Jack was spotted getting up close to Extra Camp's Emily. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island star was caught cosying up to the Inbetweeners actress at the glitzy TV bash following his shock baby announcement.

Jack Fincham and Emily Atack were spotted sharing a "cheeky snog" at the National Television Awards earlier this week, reports claim.

The Love Island star, 28, was allegedly caught kissing the I'm A Celeb runner-up, 30, at the glitzy London event just days after the arrival of his first child.

The new dad, who announced the shock birth of his baby girl, Blossom, on Instagram last week, allegedly snuck off for some private time with the Extra Camp host during the party.

Read more: Love Island's Jack Fincham reveals he's become a dad months after Dani Dyer split

An onlooker at the TV bash told The Sun: “Jack and Emily were very close during the evening.

"They were whispering in each other’s ears and giggling — and it looked as though they had a cheeky snog too.

"They headed outside, made sure the coast was clear and went into the ­smoking area.

"After kissing, Jack told her, ‘We can’t be seen together’ and they quickly went off elsewhere."

Read more: How old is Emily Atack, what's the I'm A Celeb star's clothing range and when was she in The Inbetweeners?

Another guest confessed the two "couldn't keep their hands off each other" as they carried on flirting at the after-party.

The source explained: "Jack and Emily were getting very close to each other.

"They’d retreated into a corner by some stairs in a bid not to be spotted but couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

"Jack kept pulling her closer and was touching the back of her neck. They seemed to want to keep it discreet as they left separately."

Read more: Emily Atack ex-boyfriend: I’m A Celebrity campmate's boyfriends and relationship timeline

The romance rumours come after it was revealed that Jack's long-time friend Casey Ranger was the mother of his newborn daughter.

The close pals had a brief fling shortly after the former pen salesman's split with ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer.

Explaining the situation to The Sun, he said: "Myself and Casey got together when we were both single.

"It was a whirlwind romance and shortly after had the amazing news that she was expecting which we were both over the moon about.

"It didn’t work out romantically for us, however as I’ve said previously we are still great friends and have been for around 10 years."

Read more: Who is Dani Dyer's new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence and when did she split from Jack Fincham?

Emily has been single ever since her split with film producer Rob Jowers last September.

The two lasted six months but broke things off after the pair realised it just "wasn't right".

Insiders said at the time: "Emily and Rob were enjoying a honeymoon phase in their relationship with lots of fancy dates and extravagant weekends abroad.

"But when the dust settled they realised it just wasn't right. The split was mutual and they are both really sad about it and remain friends."