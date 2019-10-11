Why is Coronation Street not on tonight? ITV soap cancelled for whole week in scheduling change

11 October 2019, 11:00 | Updated: 11 October 2019, 11:01

Coronation Street won't be on for a week
Coronation Street won't be on for a week. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street has been cancelled for a whole week - here's everything you need to know about the disrupted schedule...

It’s bad news soap fans, because Coronation Street will not be airing for a whole week which means viewers will have to find another way to spend their weekday evenings.

After Wednesday 9 October, the ITV favourite won’t return to our screens until Wednesday 16 October with the soap ditching two instalments from Weatherfield.

But why has Corrie been cancelled, what is replacing it and when will it be back?

Sinead Tinker is facing up to the reality of her illness on Corrie
Sinead Tinker is facing up to the reality of her illness on Corrie. Picture: ITV

Why has Coronation Street been cancelled?

This week and next week, Corrie will be making way the UEFA Championship qualifiers.

On Friday 11 October, England are playing against Czech Republic, with pre-match coverage starting at 7.00pm and the game kicking off at 7:45pm.

with the match kicking off at 7.45pm, while on Monday 14 October, they will be up against Bulgaria.

On Monday 14 October, England will be up against Bulgaria, with the programme again beginning from 7.00pm.

While Emmerdale is also cancelled on both those days, there is the regular hour-long episode tonight, as well as another special hour long one on Tuesday 22nd October to make up for the missed episode.

When is Coronation Street back?

Don’t fret soap-lovers, because your favourite Corrie characters will be back on Wednesday 16th October at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

And to make up for the lost time, the week beginning Monday, October 21 will have seven episodes of Corrie in total, including an extra instalment squeezed in at 8.30pm on Thursday 24th October.

Currently on the street, Sinead Tinker’s (Katie McGlynn) heartbreaking cancer storyline will continue to dominate as the fan favourite begins to struggle and has to use a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is set to come face to face with his rapist Josh (Ryan Clayton) while in prison.

