Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie set to rob Weatherfield residents in shock new scam

Bernie is set to turn into a serial burglar in Weathefield. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Bernie Winter is reportedly about to become a serial burglar with the help of unsuspecting vicar Billy Mayhew.

Coronation Street is seemingly setting up a shock twist as Bernie Winter launches a new scam on her neighbours.

According to The Sun, the character - played by actress Jane Hazelgrove - will soon rope in vicar Billy Mayhem to get money out of Weatherfield’s unsuspecting residents.

The ITV soap will see Bernie convince Billy to give her a job as a cleaner at his church before using this to her advantage.

After managing to take a sneaky peak at when Billy's parishioners will be in community groups or meetings, it gives her the opportunity to burgle their houses while they’re out.

A source explained to The Sun Online: "Bernie's always on the lookout for easy cash and she's going to see Billy as an easy target.

Bernie previously stole her daughter's pregnancy money. Picture: ITV

"She convinces him to give her a job as a cleaner at his church and it doesn't take long for her to take advantage.

"Spotting his diary she sneaks a look and finds out when his parishioners will be in community groups or meetings."

The source added: "Bernie decides to put the information to use and plans to burgle their houses while they are at church and could leave a crime wave in her wake."

Bernie arrived on the cobbles in July as Gemma Winter’s mischievous mum and she’s already managed to ruffle a few feathers.

She recently tried to steal the money raised for Gemma and Chesney's unborn quadruplets from the community collection.

As for actress Jane, she actually appeared in BBC drama Casualty as Kathleen 'Dixie' Dixon for 10 years.

As Dixie, she also starred in Holby City, and has previously appeared in Doctors and The Bill.

Interestingly, Jane also had a regular role on Corrie as a completely different character all the way back in 1985 when she played young Sue Clayton.