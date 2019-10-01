Coronation Street fans spot Sophie 'blunder' as Brooke Vincent accidentally flashes baby bump

1 October 2019, 14:01

Brooke Vincent's bump was spotted on Coronation Street
Brooke Vincent's bump was spotted on Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Coronation Street viewers spotted Brooke Vincent's baby bump in her last scenes before maternity leave.

Brooke Vincent recently filmed her last scenes as Sophie Webster on Coronation Street before taking maternity leave.

But during last night’s double bill of the ITV soap, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a continuity error as actress Brooke's growing baby bump was clear to see.

The 27-year-old - who is expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend Kean Bryan - has managed to disguise her blossoming tum hidden so far with clever camera angles.

But as she discussed leaving Weatherfield to study with Alya Nazir on Monday, viewers thought they spotted something under her baggy top.

Fans spotted Sophie Webster's 'baby bump' on Corrie
Fans spotted Sophie Webster's 'baby bump' on Corrie. Picture: ITV

While perching on the side of the sofa, the camera panned to a wide angle and Brooke's baby bump was on full display.

When she then stood to hug her friend, her changing shape was also clear to see.

After spotting the error, one fan wrote on Twitter: “The director and camera thought they were slick. We can still see Brooke's bump #CoronationStreet #Corrie #AintFoolingNobody.”

Corrie viewers took to Twitter after spotting Brooke's baby bump in scenes tonight.

Another joked: "They’re not trying very hard to disguise Brooke Vincent’s pregnancy, are they?"

A third said: "They aren’t covering up Brooke Vincent’s pregnancy very well, are they?"

While a fourth added: “Loving the different ways Sophie has to hide the Brooke bump. xx #Corrie”

This comes after Brooke previously gave an insight into the ways Corrie bosses have tried to conceal her bump including piles of ironing and shopping bags.

When someone joked about the ironing prop on the Conversation Street Podcast, the actress replied: "I think I was hidden behind one of Dev's shopping isles in the end."

Meanwhile, Brooke - who announced her pregnancy in April - recently shared a video of her final scenes in Weatherfield as she received gifts from her co-stars.

In the clip shared on Instagram, she can be seen hugging Antony Cotton (Sean Tully), Mikey North (Gary Windass) and Samia Longchambon (Marria Connor).

Sally Dynevor, who plays her on-screen mum Sally Metcalfe, then gave an adorable goodbye speech about Brooke.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Ryan Thomas wants to reveal his and Lucy Mecklenburgh gender

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh annoyed by Ryan Thomas' baby gender lie
Corrie and EastEnders are facing scheduling changes

What time are EastEnders and Coronation Street on tonight? Last minute scheduling changes explained
Sue has endured a nightmare battle with the infection

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals sepsis battle nearly killed her
Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes

Gareth Gates declares 'the truth will come out' amid rumours his ex-fiancée had fling with Corrie co-star
Eileen almost left Coronation Street yesterday

Coronation Street fans over the moon as Eileen Grimshaw’s boyfriend runs away without her

Trending on Heart

The pair wed over the weekend

Kate and Rio Ferdinand share first pictures of their wedding celebrations in Turkey at brunch with friends and family

Celebrities

A Primark shopper has called out the store for a typo on his t-shirt

Primark shopper spots awkward typo on Friends t-shirt

Lifestyle

Holly and Phillip were left shocked at the girl's boyfriend's behaviour

Outraged Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield urge This Morning caller to dump boyfriend who makes her travel to see him and do his cleaning
Jenny will be trying her luck on the X Factor very soon

The Chase's The Vixen shocks viewers with Bradley Walsh duet ahead of her Celebrity X Factor appearance
Stacey Solomon has delighted her fans with this toilet hack

Stacey Solomon's £3 parenting hack to stop Joe Swash and her sons peeing on the toilet seat at night

Celebrities

A little bit of ketchup can transform your kitchen stools

Woman shares incredible hack using KETCHUP to clean her rusty furniture

Lifestyle