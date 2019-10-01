Coronation Street fans spot Sophie 'blunder' as Brooke Vincent accidentally flashes baby bump

Brooke Vincent's bump was spotted on Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Coronation Street viewers spotted Brooke Vincent's baby bump in her last scenes before maternity leave.

Brooke Vincent recently filmed her last scenes as Sophie Webster on Coronation Street before taking maternity leave.

But during last night’s double bill of the ITV soap, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a continuity error as actress Brooke's growing baby bump was clear to see.

The 27-year-old - who is expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend Kean Bryan - has managed to disguise her blossoming tum hidden so far with clever camera angles.

But as she discussed leaving Weatherfield to study with Alya Nazir on Monday, viewers thought they spotted something under her baggy top.

Fans spotted Sophie Webster's 'baby bump' on Corrie. Picture: ITV

While perching on the side of the sofa, the camera panned to a wide angle and Brooke's baby bump was on full display.

When she then stood to hug her friend, her changing shape was also clear to see.

After spotting the error, one fan wrote on Twitter: “The director and camera thought they were slick. We can still see Brooke's bump #CoronationStreet #Corrie #AintFoolingNobody.”

Corrie viewers took to Twitter after spotting Brooke's baby bump in scenes tonight.

Another joked: "They’re not trying very hard to disguise Brooke Vincent’s pregnancy, are they?"

A third said: "They aren’t covering up Brooke Vincent’s pregnancy very well, are they?"

While a fourth added: “Loving the different ways Sophie has to hide the Brooke bump. xx #Corrie”

This comes after Brooke previously gave an insight into the ways Corrie bosses have tried to conceal her bump including piles of ironing and shopping bags.

When someone joked about the ironing prop on the Conversation Street Podcast, the actress replied: "I think I was hidden behind one of Dev's shopping isles in the end."

Meanwhile, Brooke - who announced her pregnancy in April - recently shared a video of her final scenes in Weatherfield as she received gifts from her co-stars.

In the clip shared on Instagram, she can be seen hugging Antony Cotton (Sean Tully), Mikey North (Gary Windass) and Samia Longchambon (Marria Connor).

Sally Dynevor, who plays her on-screen mum Sally Metcalfe, then gave an adorable goodbye speech about Brooke.