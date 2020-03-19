Coronation Street spoilers: Who is Evelyn’s mystery man Arthur and what else has actor Paul Copley been in?

Who is Paul Copley from Coronation Street? Picture: ITV/BBC

Who is new Coronation Street character Arthur Medwin? And what else has actor Paul Copley been in? Find out everything...

Coronation Street's Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) was shocked when a mysterious man from her past arrived this week.

The character bumped into old flame Arthur Medwin in Weatherfield on Monday, but fans of the show might recognise actor Paul Copley from his TV past…

Who is Evelyn’s former flame Arthur on Coronation Street?

Arthur Medwin arrived on the Cobbles this week, but we are yet to find out how he knows Evelyn Plummer.

The pair can be seen reminiscing about old times, before Arthur asks Evelyn out on a date.

Paul Copley played Charity's dad in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

After she was uncharacteristically enthusiastic about the romantic gesture, Corrie fans have been speculating whether Arthur is a love interest or a villain.

The new character is played by Paul Copley, who has been on TV for a long time.

What else has Paul Copley been in?

Yorkshire-born Paul Copley rose to fame as the lead in four-part BBC series Days of Hope in 1975, but soap fans may recognise him for his previous stint on Coronation Street in a different role.

Arthur appeared on the cobbles in 2007 playing Ivor Priestley, an ex-husband of Norris Cole’s former wife Angela. He played the guest role over a few months.

He had also appeared in Minder, Last Tango in Halifax, Call the Midwife, Inside No.9, Hornblower and Queer as Folk. Paul was the narrator for How Clean is Your House?.

Back in soapland, Paul also made a short-lived appearance in Emmerdale in 2018 as Charity Dingle's estranged dad Obadiah.

Before that, he famously appeared as Mr. Mason, father of William Mason, in 16 episodes of Downton Abbey from 2011 to 2015.

