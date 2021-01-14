Coronation Street spoilers: Is Peter Barlow leaving?

Coronation Street fans are heartbroken over Peter Barlow's liver failure. Picture: ITV

Is Peter Barlow leaving Coronation Street? And will he die? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street favourite Peter Barlow was recently told his liver is failing after years of alcohol addiction.

Fans were then left devastated when he then revealed he doesn't want to receive any treatment for it in the future.

But is Peter leaving Coronation Street, and will he die?

Is Peter Barlow leaving Coronation Street?

It is currently unknown what will happen to Peter, but he recently denied any treatment to try and save his life.

The character - played by actor Chris Gascoyne - made his decision when he met a woman with advanced liver failure in the hospital.

Peter Barlow has refused treatment for his liver failure. Picture: ITV

After he discovered that he could be higher on the transplant list than her, Peter decided against treatment.

His brother Daniel even offered to be a donor, but Peter refused and tried to get a document written up which would make sure that his liver disease would eventually kill him.

“I just want to put it in writing that if I’m unconscious or no matter what state I’m in I don’t want anyone doing anything rash,” he told Adam.

“Like donating major organs or any organs - mouth organs, church organs.

“There must be a standard form I can sign for that. Something like a Do Not Resuscitate type of thing.

“You’re doing this - you don’t get a say. Maybe a few months back I might have listened to your advice but not any more.

“I just don’t want to be on the transplant list - it’s as simple as that.”

Fans have been left devastated by his decision, as one wrote on Twitter: "DON'T DO THIS, PETER."

"My heart is actually breaking for peter,” said another, while a third added: "Don't give up Peter it isn't too late.”

Will Peter Die in Coronation Street?

Corrie bosses are keeping the outcome of the storyline close to their chests, and actor Chris Gascoyne has also not dropped any hints as to what will happen to his character.

Chris is the seventh actor to play the character after joining Corrie back in 2000.

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod told press that Chris would be going 'full method actor' for this storyline.

He said: “Peter’s addiction will be taken to new depths. Chris goes full method actor and immerses himself in it, so we’re talking to doctors and nutritionists to make it as visually realistic and shocking as possible.

“We had to go right to the end this time as he’s always been warned what would happen to him if he kept drinking.”

