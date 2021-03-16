Who plays Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street?

Kelly Neelan is played by Millie Gibson. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Kelly in Coronation Street and what is her real name?

Coronation Street’s Kelly Neelan has certainly ruffled some feathers since she made her debut back in June 2019.

But her life was left hanging in the balance when she recently took some drugs sold to her by Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).

Simon started working for drug dealer Jacob (Jack James Ryan), with Kelly persuading him to sell her a couple of pills.

Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and Summer (Harriet Bibby) were later left horrified when they found Kelly unresponsive and she was rushed to hospital.

Kelly Neelan is the daughter if Rick Neelan. Picture: ITV

Who is Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street?

Kelly is the 16-year-old daughter of Laura and Rick Neelan who was born in May 2004.

Her loan shark dad Rick was killed by Gary Windass back in 2019 and Kelly appeared on the Cobbled shortly after to find out what happened to her father.

Kelly left the Street when Gary lied and told her that her dad had gone on the run, but she later turned up again in April 2020 after it was revealed she had transferred to Weatherfield High school.

The character has already been involved in some big storylines including a revenge porn controversy involving her friend Asha.

Asha stripped for her boyfriend Corey on video chat, unaware he was recording her without her consent.

After an argument with Asha, Kelly then leaked her school pal's video from the phone in an act of revenge.

Who is Millie Gibson?

Kelly is played by actress Millie Gibson, who is also 16-years-old.

This isn’t Millie’s first acting role and in 2017 she played Mia in Love, Lies and Records.

She also had a role as Indira in the TV series Jamie Johnson from 2017-2018.

The following year, Millie then went on to play Lily Duffy in TV mini-series Butterfly alongside the likes of Emmett J Scanlan, Anna Friel and Callum Booth-Ford.

You can find Millie on Instagram @milliegibbo, where she often shares photos with her friends and boyfriend Drew Cunningham.

