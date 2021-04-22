Who is Sharon Bentley in Coronation Street? And what else has Tracie Bennett been in?

Who was Sharon Bentley in Coronation Street? Here's everything you need to know...

Coronation Street has welcomed back former character Sharon Bentley, 22 years after her last appearance.

Tracie Bennett has reprised her role and will be the centre of a huge new storyline involving Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox).

But who is Sharon Bentley and why did she leave Corrie? Here’s what we know..

Who is Sharon Bentley in Coronation Street?

Sharon Bentley made her debut on the Cobbles almost four decades ago, back in 1982, before leaving in 1999.

She first arrived as the foster daughter of Rita and Len Fairclough and famously tried her luck with Brian Tilsley, who was married to Gail (Helen Worth) at the time.

Tracie’s character then lied she was having an affair with Brian, before leaving Corrie without a trace.

Sharon wasn’t gone for long and returned in 1983 to strike up a romance with Curly Watts, but this didn’t last long and she went on to leave him for Terry Duckworth.

Why did Sharon Bentley leave Coronation Street?

In 1999, Sharon was back again when she reconnected with Rita to invite her to her wedding to Ian Bentley (Jonathan Guy Lewis).

Unfortunately, this wasn’t to be either and she dramatically exposed his affair with Natalie Barnes at the altar just before they were about to tie the knot.

Sharon then had a short romance with Danny Hargreaves before she reunited with Ian and put the Kabin up for sale.

Rita bought the Kabin off Sharon and she hasn’t been seen since.

Who is Tracie Bennett?

59-year-old Tracie has had a long career in acting since leaving Corrie.

She previously starred as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow on Broadway, and has even bagged herself Olivier awards for roles in Hairspray and She Loves Me.

The star was also nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Mrs Henderson Presents.

As for her TV work, viewers will recognise Tracie for roles in Heartbeat, The Bay, New Tricks and Casualty.

