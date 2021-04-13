Has Nick Tilsley left Coronation Street?

Nick has left Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Is Nick leaving Coronation Street with Leanne and Simon? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street fans were shocked this week when Nick Tilsley seemingly fled the cobbles with Leanne Battersby.

Leanne (Jane Danson) got herself into hot water when she told her police about evil Harvey’s (Will Mellor) drug deal.

While Leanne initially denied grassing on the criminal, when he put the blame on Simon Barlow (Alex Bain), she was forced to come clean.

When Leanne told Nick (Ben Price) she had to leave to keep herself and Simon safe, her boyfriend decided to abandon his son Sam Blakeman and go with her.

Nick Tilsley departed Corrie with Leanne. Picture: ITV

But has Nick really left Coronation Street and is he coming back? Find out everything…

Has Nick left Coronation Street?

Coronation Street fans were not impressed when Nick left Coronation Street on Monday (April 12).

Deciding that he couldn't be apart from Leanne, Nick told her he was coming with her, which meant he had to say goodbye to Sam.

As his son waved out of the window, Nick became teary eyed as he left with Leanne.

As Natasha (Rachel Leskovac) chastised him for letting Sam down, all Nick could do was wave the youngster goodbye as the car pulled away.

One fan fumed: "Nick choosing Leanne over Sam disgusts me tbh. i'm glad to see the back of them! good riddance! #Corrie.”

"How could you leave little Sam? #corrie," another asked, while a third added: "You've broken Sam, Nick #Corrie.”

But another viewer is convinced this isn’t the end, as they said: "Nick won't leave sam! He'll be back #Corrie."

It’s currently unknown if Leanne, Nick or Simon will return to the soap.

However, actors Jane Danson, Ben Price and Alex Bain haven’t confirmed their departures so reports suggest they will be back next month.

This isn’t the first time Leanne and Nick have run away together as the pair eloped to Scotland when they were teenagers to marry in secret (Nick was played by Adam Rickitt at the time).

They did eventually return to Corrie, but we’ll have to wait and see whether they will make it back this time.