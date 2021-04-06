How old is Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street fans are questioning Tyrone Dobbs' age. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Tyrone Dobbs age: How old is the Coronation Street character supposed to be?

Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs has been at the centre of a love triangle lately after he told Fiz Stape that he is in love with Alina Pop.

As Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu) try to build their life together, he realises how much he misses his children.

Tyrone later agrees to move back in with Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) for the kids, but this doesn’t go down well with Alina.

But as the Corrie favourite gets himself into a mess, viewers at home have been distracted by his age.

So, how old is Tyrone and what is Alan Halsall’s real age?

Tyrone Dobbs has been on Coronation Street for over 20 years. Picture: ITV

How old is Tyrone in Coronation Street?

Tyrone was born on December 17 1982, this makes him 38-years-old.

He arrived on Coronation Street in November 1998 to move in with his mum Jackie's old cellmate Deirdre Rachid.

When he was just 16, Tyrone then began training as a mechanic under Kevin Webster and moved into Park Road B&B with Jack and Vera Duckworth.

He has been part of many huge storylines over the years, Tyrone's storylines over the past two decades, including his relationships with Maria Sutherland (Samia Ghadie) and Fiz Brown, and Molly Compton (Vicky Binns).

Tyrone also suffered domestic violence at the hands of his fiancée Kirsty Soames (Natalie Gumede).

How old is Alan Halsall?

Alan was born in August 1982, so he is also 38-years-old.

He is currently dating Corrie co-star Tisha Merry in May 2019 after his split from Lucy-Jo Hudson in 2018.

After getting married in 2009, they initially called time on their relationship in March 2016 before rekindling things just months later.

Since divorcing, they have been co-parenting their daughter Sienna.

