Is Leanne Battersby leaving Coronation Street?

31 March 2021, 08:17

Leanne Battersby is set to flee Coronation Street
Leanne Battersby is set to flee Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Is Jane Danson leaving Corrie for good and what will happen to Leanne Battersby?

Things are not looking good for Leanne Battersby after Coronation Street drug lord Harvey discovered that she grassed on him.

And things are only set to get worse as Jane Danson’s character is forced to flee the cobbles with her son Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).

But viewers have been left wondering whether Leanne is leaving Coronation Street for good or whether she will be back.

Well, here’s everything we know…

Leanne Battersby gets caught up in Harvey's drug deal
Leanne Battersby gets caught up in Harvey's drug deal. Picture: ITV

Is Leanne Battersby leaving Coronation Street for good?

It is unclear whether Leanne is leaving Corrie for good, but she is set to flee the cobbles next week.

After one of Harvey’s (Will Mellor) drug dealers turns up at her door for a delivery, Leanne tells DC Costello about his plans.

When Harvey then takes Simon with him as he plans to pick up the drugs, Leanne desperately begs to take his place.

When the collection is compromised, Harvey is furious that he has been set up and Leanne is forced to come clean.

Realising that her family is in great danger, Leanne later tells Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and that she and Simon are leaving the cobbles.

Despite Nick (Ben Price) trying to persuade them to stay, Leanne insists it's too late and the pair say their goodbyes.

Actress Jane has since hinted that she won’t be gone forever and has opened up about her hopes for Leanne and Nick.

"In the middle of all this, she’s pushing Nick even further away,” Jane, 42, told The Mirror.

"She’s trying to protect him by pushing him further away, when actually all she really needs is for him to wrap his arms around her and tell her everything’s going to be ok.

"She’s sacrificing her own romantic side of her life for her child which I suppose is probably right. She has to make the right decision and I think that is the right choice.”

She added: "But I think she does need somebody to look after her and he does love her so I want them to be together!

"There’s a lot left to be told with Nick and Leanne so hopefully they’ll come back together at some point.”

