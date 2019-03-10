Gemma Collins to steer clear of ‘bully’ Jason Gardiner during Dancing on Ice final

London Celebrity Sightings - February 12, 2019. Picture: Getty

The TOWIE star will be kept on the ‘opposite side of the venue’ to the Dancing on Ice judge to avoid any ‘explosions’

Gemma Collins is set to return to the rink tonight as part of the Dancing on Ice grand final.

But insiders have revealed she’ll be kept as far away as possible from judge Jason Gardiner in a bid to avoid any confrontation.

A source told The Sun: "Gemma and Jason will be kept separate so they won't be crossing paths backstage tonight.

"There is still no love lost between them.

"Their dressing rooms are on opposite sides of the venue so hopefully there won't be any more explosions between them."

The TOWIE star first branded Jason, 47, a ‘bully’ when he compared her to a fridge during an interview with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning earlier this week.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I’m really tired of being BULLIED by this man…

“I wish you would stop… it’s very upsetting and hurtful let it go.

“Jason stop bullying me ENOUGH is ENOUGH I won’t be bullied any more making me feel uncomfortable to come back to the final on Sunday!”

“This is NOT ACCEPTABLE on any level comparing any human to an electrical appliance #STANDUPTOBULLIES.”

When asked about her Dancing on Ice experience on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend, 38-year-old Gemma said: “The producers were amazing and I had an amazing time.

“The only thing that upset me was one of the judges and the only way I hit back was because he attacked my weight.”

She also confirmed that she will be skating in the grand final, despite Jason's comments which left her ‘hurt’ and ‘upset’.

"Do you know what, I did pull out and then I thought for everyone that has supported me, and for my own self esteem, I am not going to back down to anybody,” she told Jonathan.

"I am going to walk back on that show on Sunday night and I am going to skate like it's the last day of my life."

Gemma is set to open the final with pro skating partner Matt Evers, performing to Beyoncé's Crazy in Love.

Dancing on Ice will return to screens at 6pm tonight on ITV.