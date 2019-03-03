Gemma Collins confirms she WILL skate in the Dancing on Ice final

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The TOWIE star tells fans she "wouldn’t miss it for the world” in a reassuring post on Instagram

Gemma Collins might be jetting off to Thailand during rehearsals for the Dancing on Ice grand final, but the TOWIE star has confirmed that she WILL be back for the last episode of the series in a reassuring post on social media.

TV bosses were reportedly worried that the 38-year-old wouldn’t make it back in time due to her busy schedule, but Gemma put those rumours firmly to bed last night.

In a cheery Instagram post that confirmed next weekend’s performance, she wrote: “Guys don’t worry .... despite all the rumours I’m definitely BACK for the FINALS ✌🏻

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world 🌎 can’t wait to see who wins ✌🏻

“GC will be skating one last time ✌🏻 see y’all next Sunday 💗”

Fans instantly responded to the news, telling the reality TV queen just how thrilled they were that she was returning to the rink with her pro skating partner Matt Evers.

One wrote: “Yay can’t wait to see you back at the final!!!”

“Aww I miss you on dancing on ice GC you were amazing x,” added another.

The TOWIE cast are allegedly flying off to South East Asia to film scenes for the ITVBe show.

And despite the trip taking up crucial rehearsal time, Gemma insists she can make it work in time to link up with the rest of her Dancing on Ice cohort for the grand final.

An insider previously told The Sun: "Gemma is flying to Thailand with TOWIE next week in between training for Dancing on Ice finals.

"She'll train on Monday - fly to Thailand Tues-Thurs - be back for DOI training Fri, Sat, and the final on Sunday.

"It's left everyone in a panic as to whether she will be ready for the finals. She wants to do it though and is determined to make it work."