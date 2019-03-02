Dancing on Ice bosses fear that Gemma Collins could miss the grand final

Gemma Collins could miss the Dancing on Ice series final. Picture: Getty

The GC is jetting off to Thailand to fulfil filming commitments for Towie, but she's hoping to fly back just in time for next Sunday's Dancing on Ice final.

Gemma Collins has put Dancing on Ice bosses in a panic after a trip to Thailand for Towie filming leaves her appearance at next Sunday's grand final on thin ice.

Despite bosses fears that Gemma's jet-setting jaunt could hinder rehearsals for a group routine, the 38-year-old star is said to be "determined" to pull it off.

A show insider told The Sun: "Gemma is flying to Thailand with Towie next week in between training for Dancing on Ice finals."

Gemma is "determined" to perform at the Dancing on Ice final. Picture: Getty

The source continued: "She'll train on Monday - fly to Thailand Tuesday to Thursday and be back for Dancing on Ice training Friday, Saturday, and the final on Sunday.

"It's left everyone in a panic as to whether she will be ready for the finals. She wants to do it though and is determined to make it work."

Gemma's Dancing on Ice partner Matt Evers recently told Heart that the reality TV icon has "post-show depression" after she became the fifth person to be booted off the competition.

Matt Evers claimed Gemma has "post-show depression". Picture: Getty

The American professional told Heart.co.uk that The GC had confided in him that she really misses being part of the ITV reality show, and had flown off to a juice retreat to process her emotions.

He said: "She pulled me aside on Tuesday night when she came to watch me filming the Real Full Monty, and she said ‘I miss it’.

"I asked her, 'Do you miss the ice skating or do you miss physical activity', and she said, 'I miss it all'.

"I think what she’s feeling right now is ‘post-show depression’, when you come off a job if you've loved it or hated it, if it's all consuming and then it leaves you.... "I think she doesn't miss the ice skating per se, but she misses the adrenaline rush that comes from the live performances at the weekends, and also the endorphins."