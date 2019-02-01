Gemma Collins forced to sell size 24 clothes after dropping two dress sizes from Dancing on Ice

Gemma Collins' costumes have been taken in by four inches at the waist. Picture: Getty

Gemma has had her costumes taken in by four inches since Christmas after shedding the pounds during rehearsals.

Gemma Collins weight loss has seen her drop two dress sizes since she's starred on Dancing On Ice, and has been forced to sell her old clothes on DePop.

The Only Way is Essex star has been shedding the pounds after taking up the gruelling training regime since doing the ITV2 ice skating show.

Gemma, who was a size 24, has been offering up her baggy items of clothing for as little as £7, with shopper able to snap up clothes from her Boohoo collection with some including trousers, tops, shoes and purses.

Some higher were also featured including the glamorous black gown she wore to the ITV Gala, which is the most expensive item at £300.

Gemma Collins. Picture: Depop

The demand for Gemma's items have been fairly disappointing, with only nine out of 52 of her belongings being snapped up so far.

What's more, the telly diva states there are no refunds or exchanges for her items.

It's reported the wait of her glittery costumes on Dancing on Ice, have been take in by four inches since Christmas and she has been burning 1,500 calories a day during gruelling three-hour training sessions.

Gemma's partner Matt Evers claims she has been feeling "sexier than ever" since she has started dropping the pounds.

He said: "The body confidence is definitely there. Gemma says she feels stronger, she can feel her core strength as we have started including a few sit ups and squats to warm up now too."There's an emotional transformation too, in all areas of her life."