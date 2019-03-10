Dancing On Ice’s Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer ‘had secret fling’ during filming

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The skating duo got very intimate during the early stages of the show, says an insider

Dancing on Ice partners Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer have been sparking relationship rumours ever since they first took to the rink.

Pro skater Vanessa, 22, fuelled the fire when she called time on her long-term relationship with boyfriend Louis Nathaniel, 27, at the beginning of the series, followed shortly by Wes, 20, who broke things off with Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson just a few weeks later.

And now an insider is claiming that the skating duo DID have a secret fling during filming.

The source told The Sun: “They had a thing at the start of the competition.

“Wes and Vanessa were instantly attracted to each other, you only had to be in the same room as them for a minute to see sparks were flying."

With even the judges commenting on their “chemistry”, it seemed viewers were convinced that the duo's friendship was going to blossom into romance.

However the source also revealed that the former design engineer cooled things off in the early stages as he wasn't ready for a relationship.

“It wasn’t long before Wes decided he would rather stay single. He is the man of the moment and fast becoming a household name.

“Girls are queuing up to knock on his door. The last thing he needs is a serious relationship. Vanessa has come to accept it."

“This has been really awkward but they are both being professional and getting on with it. They know that the Dancing On Ice trophy is theirs to lose.”

Wes and Vanessa are tipped as the hot favourites to win tonight’s final.

Dancing on Ice will air on Sunday 10 March from 6pm on ITV.